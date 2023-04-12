Meezan Bank : PUBLICATION OF NOTICES FOR THE CREDIT OF FINAL CASH DIVIDEND OF MEEZAN BANK LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

Published nationwide in newspaper namely "Business Recorder" Today i.e. Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Credit of Final Cash

Dividend for the year ended

December 31, 2022

We are pleased to inform our shareholders that the final Cash dividend of Rs. 3/- per share i.e. 30% for the year ended December 31, 2022 as recommended by the Board of Directors in its meeting held on February 16, 2023 and approved at the 27th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on March 29, 2023 by the shareholders of the bank, has been credited in between April 10, 2023 to April 11, 2023 through electronic mode directly into the designated bank accounts of the shareholders who have provided their valid International Bank Account Number ("IBANs").

Further in compliance with the requirements of Section 242 of the Companies Act, 2017 and Companies (Distribution of Dividends) Regulations 2017, the Bank has withheld dividend of those shareholders who have not provided their valid IBANs or have provided incomplete or incorrect bank account details.

In order to receive the cash dividend withheld by the Bank as stated above, shareholders are again requested to contact the following along with legible copy of their valid CNIC and provide complete bank accounts detail including valid IBANs on E-Dividend Mandate Form available at the following link:

https://www.meezanbank.com/wp-content/themes/mbl/downloads/Dividend-Mandate-Form-Eng.pdf

Bank's Share Registrar at the following address (If maintaining shareholding in physical form)

Share Registrar

THK Associates (Pvt.) Limited

Plot No. 32-C, Jami Commercial Street 2, D.H.A. Phase VII, Karachi-75500, Pakistan.

UAN: (92-21)111-000-322 If shares are held in CDC electronic form, kindly contact your Broker/Participant/Investor Account Services of Central Depository Company of Pakistan (CDC).

Note:

Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (CDC) has developed Centralized Cash Dividend Register ("CCDR"), on e-Services web portal, which contains details pertaining to cash dividends paid, unpaid or withheld by listed companies. The CCDR helps to maintain history of dividends paid to shareholders by listed companies and access of all such information is provided to the respective shareholders including details of Income Tax/Zakat deduction etc. (if any) and the net amount credited into their accounts.

The shareholders are requested to register themselves to CDC's e-Services Portal https://eservices.cdcaccess.com.pk/ public/index.xhtml to get above information.

By Order of the Board