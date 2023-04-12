Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Meezan Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MEBL   PK0077401013

MEEZAN BANK LIMITED

(MEBL)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-10
96.13 PKR   -0.34%
02:50aMeezan Bank : Publication of notices for the credit of final cash dividend of meezan bank limited for the year ended december 31, 2022
PU
03/20MEEZAN BANK LIMITED : Final dividend
FA
03/07Meezan Bank : Transmission of annual report for the year ended december 31, 2022 - meezan bank limited
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Meezan Bank : PUBLICATION OF NOTICES FOR THE CREDIT OF FINAL CASH DIVIDEND OF MEEZAN BANK LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

04/12/2023 | 02:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Published nationwide in newspaper namely "Business Recorder" Today i.e. Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Credit of Final Cash

Dividend for the year ended

December 31, 2022

We are pleased to inform our shareholders that the final Cash dividend of Rs. 3/- per share i.e. 30% for the year ended December 31, 2022 as recommended by the Board of Directors in its meeting held on February 16, 2023 and approved at the 27th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on March 29, 2023 by the shareholders of the bank, has been credited in between April 10, 2023 to April 11, 2023 through electronic mode directly into the designated bank accounts of the shareholders who have provided their valid International Bank Account Number ("IBANs").

Further in compliance with the requirements of Section 242 of the Companies Act, 2017 and Companies (Distribution of Dividends) Regulations 2017, the Bank has withheld dividend of those shareholders who have not provided their valid IBANs or have provided incomplete or incorrect bank account details.

In order to receive the cash dividend withheld by the Bank as stated above, shareholders are again requested to contact the following along with legible copy of their valid CNIC and provide complete bank accounts detail including valid IBANs on E-Dividend Mandate Form available at the following link:

https://www.meezanbank.com/wp-content/themes/mbl/downloads/Dividend-Mandate-Form-Eng.pdf

  1. Bank's Share Registrar at the following address (If maintaining shareholding in physical form)
    Share Registrar
    THK Associates (Pvt.) Limited
    Plot No. 32-C, Jami Commercial Street 2, D.H.A. Phase VII, Karachi-75500, Pakistan.
    UAN: (92-21)111-000-322
  2. If shares are held in CDC electronic form, kindly contact your Broker/Participant/Investor Account Services of Central Depository Company of Pakistan (CDC).

Note:

Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (CDC) has developed Centralized Cash Dividend Register ("CCDR"), on e-Services web portal, which contains details pertaining to cash dividends paid, unpaid or withheld by listed companies. The CCDR helps to maintain history of dividends paid to shareholders by listed companies and access of all such information is provided to the respective shareholders including details of Income Tax/Zakat deduction etc. (if any) and the net amount credited into their accounts.

The shareholders are requested to register themselves to CDC's e-Services Portal https://eservices.cdcaccess.com.pk/ public/index.xhtml to get above information.

By Order of the Board

Karachi:

Muhammad Sohail Khan

April 12, 2023

Company Secretary

25cmx2col.

Published nationwide in newspaper namely "Daily Express" Today i.e. Wednesday, April 12, 2023

2022

31

https://www.meezanbank.com/wp-content/themes/mbl/

downloads/Dividend-Mandate-Form-Urd.pdf

75500-

2023

12

25cmx2col.

Disclaimer

Meezan Bank Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 06:49:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MEEZAN BANK LIMITED
02:50aMeezan Bank : Publication of notices for the credit of final cash dividend of meezan bank ..
PU
03/20MEEZAN BANK LIMITED : Final dividend
FA
03/07Meezan Bank : Transmission of annual report for the year ended december 31, 2022 - meezan ..
PU
03/07Meezan Bank : NOTICE OF THE 27th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF MEEZAN BANK LIMITED
PU
03/06Meezan Bank : Notice of 27th annual general meeting prior to its publication
PU
02/16Meezan Bank Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
2022Meezan Bank : Publication of notices for the credit of interim cash dividend of meezan ban..
PU
2022Meezan Bank : Transmission of quarterly report of meezan bank limited for the period ended..
PU
2022MEEZAN BANK LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2022Meezan Bank Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ende..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 174 B 607 M 607 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 13,5%
Capitalization 172 B 601 M 601 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,99x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 12 324
Free-Float 34,4%
Chart MEEZAN BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Meezan Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEEZAN BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 96,13 PKR
Average target price 163,02 PKR
Spread / Average Target 69,6%
Managers and Directors
Irfan Siddiqui President, CEO & Executive Director
Riyadh Salem Ali Ahmed Al-Edrissi Chairman
Faiz-ur-Rehman Head-Information Technology & Digital Banking
Zia-ul-Hasan Head-Operations
Javed Ahmed Shaikh Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEEZAN BANK LIMITED-3.43%601
THE SAUDI NATIONAL BANK-1.88%58 622
KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P.-2.56%34 825
ALINMA BANK-3.53%16 740
ABU DHABI ISLAMIC BANK18.11%10 642
BANK ALBILAD-11.14%10 529
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer