D I R E C T O R S ' R E V I E W

The Board of Directors is pleased to present the condensed interim unaudited unconsolidated and consolidated financial statements of Meezan Bank Limited for the nine-months ended September 30, 2023.

Economy

Pakistan's economy continues to navigate through a spectrum of challenges encompassing fiscal disparities, low foreign exchange reserves, political unrest and elevated global energy and commodity prices amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The Government of Pakistan (GoP) in the wake of macroeconomic pressures, rationalised imports and substantially raised domestic energy prices whilst increasing taxes to stabilize the national economy. Consequently, Pakistan's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth was restricted to a modest 0.3% p.a. Inflation reached an all-time high with headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) averaging at 31.4% in September 2023.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has also raised its Policy Rate by a cumulative 600 basis points since December 2022, bringing the policy rate to 22.00% in June 2023. In July 2023, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) granted Pakistan a 9-monthStand-By Arrangement (SBA) totalling $3 billion to serve as a stabilizing force, addressing both fiscal and trade imbalances thereby enabling financial assistance from other international and bilateral partners.

The GoP has undertaken certain measures which have successfully arrested the free fall of the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) against the United States Dollar (USD). As a result, the PKR to USD exchange rate after depreciating by 36% since January 2023 to 307 in early September 2023 has recovered to 280 in October 2023. The corrective measures have narrowed down the difference in rates between the inter-bank and open market and also partially curbed the inflationary rise. However, the pace of decline in inflation trend has been subdued by the rising energy prices. The national bourse has recently experienced a positive upturn, as the index closed at 46,232 points, surpassing the 41,452 points recorded in June 2023 and 40,420 points in December 2022. Pakistan is on track to secure the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) first economic review under its $3 billion loan programme in November, paving the way for the release of the second tranche of $700 million. The policies under the new IMF programme (SBA) would help in stabilising the country's economy and strengthen its financial buffers with the IMF expecting GDP growth of 2.5% for Pakistan in FY24.

Financial Highlights

With the grace of Allah, Meezan Bank has achieved impressive results for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2023 with a Profit After Tax of Rs 58 billion, compared to Rs

28.6 billion in corresponding period last year, a remarkable growth of 103%. This growth in profitability was driven by both volumetric expansion and higher benchmark rate. The basic Earnings per Share reached Rs 32.42 compared to Rs 15.98 in September 2022. Meezan's consistent profitability growth has led to robust internal equity generation, resulting in a healthy Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 23.37% - substantially higher than the minimum regulatory requirement of 11.50%, demonstrating our unwavering commitment to maintaining a strong financial foundation.

We are delighted to announce that the Board has approved an interim cash dividend of Rs 5.00 (50%) for the third quarter ended on September 30, 2023. This brings the total cash