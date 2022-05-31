Log in
    MEG   CA5527041084

MEG ENERGY CORP.

(MEG)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/31 10:52:06 am EDT
22.02 CAD   -2.78%
10:54aMEG Energy Announces Initiation of Share Buyback Program
GL
09:00aOil Rises to the Highest Since March as the EU Bans Most Imports of Russian Oil
MT
06:37aCRUDE BRIEF : Brent Up 1.6% at US$123.60 and NY Crude Up 3.3% at US$118.90; Oil Surges As EU Agrees To Ban Most Russia Oil; Comes As China Comes Back On Line
MT
MEG Energy Announces Initiation of Share Buyback Program

05/31/2022 | 10:54am EDT
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. 

All financial figures are in Canadian dollars ($ or C$) and all references to barrels are per barrel of bitumen unless otherwise noted

CALGARY, Alberta, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEG Energy Corp. (TSX:MEG, “MEG” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that as a part of a 15 million share block trade on the TSX at a price of $21.85 per share, the Corporation has repurchased 3.4 million shares for cancellation using the block purchase exception under its normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”) and other institutional shareholders have purchased the remaining shares of the block.  The Corporation has 23.6 million shares remaining under its current NCIB which expires on March 9, 2023.

About MEG

MEG is an energy company focused on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. MEG is actively developing innovative enhanced oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the responsible economic recovery of oil as well as lower carbon emissions. MEG transports and sells thermal oil (AWB) to customers throughout North America and internationally. MEG's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MEG" (TSX: MEG).

Learn more at: www.megenergy.com

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
T 403.767.0515
E invest@megenergy.com  

Media Relations
T 403.775.1131
media@megenergy.com


