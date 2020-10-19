Log in
MEG Energy : Announces Third Quarter of 2020 Results and Conference Call

10/19/2020 | 05:50pm EDT

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 19, 2020/CNW/ -

Third Quarter 2020 Release:

October 26, 2020 after market close



Conference Call Details:

October 27, 2020 8:30am ET / 6:30am MT

Due to high call volumes, it may take more than one attempt to
connect. Please dial in early.



Dial-in Numbers:

Toll Free: 1.888.390.0546

International: 1.416.764.8688



Replay:

For those unable to dial-in to the conference call, an archived
version will be available by 2:00pm ET / 12:00pm MT on October
27, 2020 at: www.megenergy.com/investors/presentations-and-events

About MEG

MEG is an energy company focused on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabascaregion of Alberta, Canada. MEG is actively developing innovative enhanced oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve responsible economic recovery of oil as well as lower carbon emissions. MEG transports and sells its thermal oil production to refiners throughout North Americaand internationally. MEG's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MEG' (TSX:MEG).

Learn more at: www.megenergy.com

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
T 587.293.6045
Einvest@megenergy.com

Media Relations
T 587.233.8396
Emedia@megenergy.com

SOURCE MEG Energy Corp.

Disclaimer

MEG Energy Corp. published this content on 19 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2020 21:49:04 UTC

