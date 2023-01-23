Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. MEG Energy Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MEG   CA5527041084

MEG ENERGY CORP.

(MEG)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  02:00:48 2023-01-23 pm EST
20.42 CAD   +1.09%
01:45pCenovus Energy CEO says Alberta, Ottawa must 'turn down temp,' talk more
RE
01:27pMEG Energy says linefill on expanded Trans Mountain pipeline expected end-2023
RE
12:54pMEG Energy says linefill on expanded Trans Mountain pipeline expected end-2023
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MEG Energy says linefill on expanded Trans Mountain pipeline expected end-2023

01/23/2023 | 01:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan 23 (Reuters) - MEG Energy, an oil shipper on Canada's Trans Mountain Expansion (TMX) project, said on Monday the pipeline is expected to start filling with oil in late 2023 and be fully operational early next year.

The Canadian government-owned Trans Mountain pipeline, which transports crude from Alberta's oil sands to the Pacific Coast, will boost capacity to 890,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 300,000 bpd currently once the expansion is complete.

The C$21.4 billion ($16.00 billion) project is over-budget and behind schedule, but its completion will be a major boost for Canadian oil producers by opening up a significant export route to markets in Asia.

Oil sands producer MEG has secured 20,000 bpd on the pipeline.

"We're being told linefill potentially at the end of 2023 and fully operational in the first quarter," MEG Energy CEO Derek Evans told Reuters in an interview.

So far Trans Mountain has only said it expects the expansion to be mechanically completed in the third quarter of 2023. ($1 = 1.3377 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Nia Williams in British Columbia Editing by Chris Reese and Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.87% 88.58 Delayed Quote.1.90%
MEG ENERGY CORP. 1.29% 20.42 Delayed Quote.7.16%
TMX GROUP LIMITED -0.04% 135.66 Delayed Quote.0.17%
WTI 1.36% 82.189 Delayed Quote.1.49%
All news about MEG ENERGY CORP.
01:45pCenovus Energy CEO says Alberta, Ottawa must 'turn down temp,' talk more
RE
01:27pMEG Energy says linefill on expanded Trans Mountain pipeline expected end-2023
RE
12:54pMEG Energy says linefill on expanded Trans Mountain pipeline expected end-2023
RE
01/17MEG Energy Kept at Outperform by RBC Ahead of Q4 Results; Price Target Maintained at C$..
MT
01/04Canada oil sands producers to begin evaluating proposed carbon storage site
RE
2022National Bank Reiterates Rating on MEG Energy Following Budget Announcement
MT
2022MEG Energy Maintained at Buy at TPH Following 2023 Guidance Release; Price Target Raise..
MT
2022MT Newswires Canada Overnight Stocks To Watch: Orga..
MT
2022MEG Energy announces 2023 Capital Investment Plan and Operational Guidance
AQ
2022MEG Energy Corp. Provides Production Guidance for the Full Year of 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MEG ENERGY CORP.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 165 M 4 598 M 4 598 M
Net income 2022 919 M 685 M 685 M
Net Debt 2022 1 457 M 1 087 M 1 087 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,99x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 886 M 4 401 M 4 390 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
EV / Sales 2023 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 413
Free-Float 10,1%
Chart MEG ENERGY CORP.
Duration : Period :
MEG Energy Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEG ENERGY CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 20,20 CAD
Average target price 23,21 CAD
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Derek Watson Evans President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ryan M. Kubik Chief Financial Officer
Ian Donald Bruce Chairman
Chi-Tak Yee Chief Technology Officer
Darlene M. Gates Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEG ENERGY CORP.7.16%4 390
CHEVRON CORPORATION0.79%349 795
CONOCOPHILLIPS3.22%151 771
EOG RESOURCES, INC.2.49%77 976
CNOOC LIMITED14.03%69 161
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED7.37%66 655