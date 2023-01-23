MEG Energy says linefill on expanded Trans Mountain pipeline expected end-2023

Jan 23 (Reuters) - MEG Energy, an oil shipper
on Canada's Trans Mountain Expansion (TMX) project, said on
Monday the pipeline is expected to start filling with oil in
late 2023 and be fully operational early next year.
The Canadian government-owned Trans Mountain pipeline, which
transports crude from Alberta's oil sands to the Pacific Coast,
will boost capacity to 890,000 barrels per day (bpd) from
300,000 bpd currently once the expansion is complete.
The C$21.4 billion ($16.00 billion) project is over-budget
and behind schedule, but its completion will be a major boost
for Canadian oil producers by opening up a significant export
route to markets in Asia.
Oil sands producer MEG has secured 20,000 bpd on the
pipeline.
"We're being told linefill potentially at the end of 2023
and fully operational in the first quarter," MEG Energy CEO
Derek Evans told Reuters in an interview.
So far Trans Mountain has only said it expects the expansion
to be mechanically completed in the third quarter of 2023.
