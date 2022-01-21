Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Mega Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2886   TW0002886009

MEGA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2886)
  Report
Mega Financial : Annouced By Mega Holding, on behalf of Mega Securities,the board of directors approved to the donation to Mega Charity Foundation.

01/21/2022 | 05:32am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Mega Financial Holding Company Ltd.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/01/21 Time of announcement 18:23:32
Subject 
 Annouced By Mega Holding, on behalf of Mega
Securities,the board of directors approved to the
donation to Mega Charity Foundation.
Date of events 2022/01/21 To which item it meets paragraph 43
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/21
2.Reason for the donation:Support the Foundation's
activities on society welfare
3.Total amount of the donation:NT 1,500,000
4.Counterparty to the donation:Mega Charity Foundation
5.Relationship with the Company:An interested Party of
Mega Securities
6.Name and resume of independent director(s) that expressed an objection or
qualified opinion:NA
7.Objection or qualified opinion by the aforementioned independent
director(s):NA
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Mega Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 10:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
