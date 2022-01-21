Mega Financial : Annouced By Mega Holding, on behalf of Mega Securities,the board of directors approved to the donation to Mega Charity Foundation.
01/21/2022
Provided by: Mega Financial Holding Company Ltd.
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/01/21
Time of announcement
18:23:32
Subject
Annouced By Mega Holding, on behalf of Mega
Securities,the board of directors approved to the
donation to Mega Charity Foundation.
Date of events
2022/01/21
To which item it meets
paragraph 43
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/21
2.Reason for the donation:Support the Foundation's
activities on society welfare
3.Total amount of the donation:NT 1,500,000
4.Counterparty to the donation:Mega Charity Foundation
5.Relationship with the Company:An interested Party of
Mega Securities
6.Name and resume of independent director(s) that expressed an objection or
qualified opinion:NA
7.Objection or qualified opinion by the aforementioned independent
director(s):NA
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
