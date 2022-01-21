Mega Financial : Announce on behalf of the subsidiary, Mega Securities important resolutions by board of directors exercising duties of shareholders' meeting.
01/21/2022 | 05:32am EST
Today's Information
Provided by: Mega Financial Holding Company Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/01/21
Time of announcement
18:21:10
Subject
Announce on behalf of the subsidiary, Mega
Securities important resolutions by board of directors
exercising duties of shareholders' meeting.
Date of events
2022/01/21
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the special shareholders meeting:2022/01/21
2.Important resolutions:Approval of the directors with permission to engage in
competitive conduct.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
