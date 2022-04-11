Mega Financial : Announced By Mega Financial Holdings, on behalf of Mega ICBC Public Co., Ltd. (Thailand),the important resolutions by the shareholders' meeting.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/04/11 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation: Resolved to distribute cash dividend for THB 0. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Endorsement of the 2021 business report and financial statements 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:Re-election of partial directors:Mr. Chitboon Tangdenchai、 Mr. Thanawat Natipodhi.No change in directorship for Ms. Niramon Asavamanee. 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:None 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None