Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Mega Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2886   TW0002886009

MEGA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2886)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-07
44.35 TWD   +0.57%
04/08MEGA FINANCIAL : Announcing the Company and its major subsidiaries' un-audited consolidated profits for March, 2022.
PU
04/08MEGA FINANCIAL : Announced By Mega Holdings, on behalf of Mega Bank, the managerial officers with permission to engage in competitive conduct by the board meeting.
PU
04/01MEGA FINANCIAL : To announce the change in acting spokesperson of the subsidiary Mega International Investment Trust Co., Ltd.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mega Financial : Announced By Mega Financial Holdings, on behalf of Mega ICBC Public Co., Ltd. (Thailand),the important resolutions by the shareholders' meeting.

04/11/2022 | 04:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Mega Financial Holding Company Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/11 Time of announcement 16:25:04
Subject 
 Announced By Mega Financial Holdings,
on behalf of Mega ICBC Public Co., Ltd. (Thailand),the
important resolutions by the shareholders' meeting.
Date of events 2022/04/11 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/04/11
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:
Resolved to distribute cash dividend for THB 0.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Endorsement of the 2021 business report and financial statements
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:Re-election of partial directors:Mr. Chitboon Tangdenchai、
Mr. Thanawat Natipodhi.No change in directorship for
Ms. Niramon Asavamanee.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Mega Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 08:38:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MEGA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
04/08MEGA FINANCIAL : Announcing the Company and its major subsidiaries' un-audited consolidate..
PU
04/08MEGA FINANCIAL : Announced By Mega Holdings, on behalf of Mega Bank, the managerial office..
PU
04/01MEGA FINANCIAL : To announce the change in acting spokesperson of the subsidiary Mega Inte..
PU
04/01MEGA FINANCIAL : Announced by Mega Financial Holding, on behalf of Mega Securities,the cha..
PU
04/01MEGA FINANCIAL : Announced by Mega Financial Holding, on behalf of Mega Securities,the cha..
PU
03/28MEGA FINANCIAL : Announcement of Mega will host 2021 4th quarter analyst meeting
PU
03/24MEGA FINANCIAL : To announce on behalf of Mega Futures Co., Ltd. the change of head of Fin..
PU
03/23MEGA FINANCIAL : Announced by Mega Financial Holding, on behalf of Mega Securities,the cha..
PU
03/23MEGA FINANCIAL : On behalf of the subsidiary,Chung Kuo Insurance Co.,Ltd. to announce the ..
PU
03/23Mega Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Announces the Appointment of Chin-Lan Wang as Chief In..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MEGA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 66 517 M 2 298 M 2 298 M
Net income 2022 30 367 M 1 049 M 1 049 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,9x
Yield 2022 3,95%
Capitalization 603 B 20 839 M 20 839 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 9,07x
Capi. / Sales 2023 8,18x
Nbr of Employees 9 594
Free-Float 80,5%
Chart MEGA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Mega Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEGA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 44,35 TWD
Average target price 38,05 TWD
Spread / Average Target -14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kuang Hua Hu General Manager & Director
Ching I Li Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Chao Shun Chang Chairman
Hui-Lin Wu Chief Compliance Officer & Deputy General Manager
Ying Ko Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEGA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.24.75%20 839
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.70%392 430
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-10.83%319 933
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.8.64%256 707
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.07%190 107
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-3.14%189 014