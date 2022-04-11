Mega Financial : Announced By Mega Financial Holdings, on behalf of Mega ICBC Public Co., Ltd. (Thailand),the important resolutions by the shareholders' meeting.
04/11/2022 | 04:39am EDT
Provided by: Mega Financial Holding Company Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/11
Time of announcement
16:25:04
Subject
Announced By Mega Financial Holdings,
on behalf of Mega ICBC Public Co., Ltd. (Thailand),the
important resolutions by the shareholders' meeting.
Date of events
2022/04/11
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/04/11
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:
Resolved to distribute cash dividend for THB 0.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Endorsement of the 2021 business report and financial statements
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:Re-election of partial directors:Mr. Chitboon Tangdenchai、
Mr. Thanawat Natipodhi.No change in directorship for
Ms. Niramon Asavamanee.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
