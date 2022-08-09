Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Mega Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2886   TW0002886009

MEGA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2886)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-07
36.00 TWD   +0.42%
09:26aMEGA FINANCIAL : Announced By Mega Holdings, on behalf of Mega Bank,the change of the president.
PU
08:46aMEGA FINANCIAL : To announce the change in director of the subsidiary Mega Int'l Commercial Bank
PU
08/08MEGA FINANCIAL : Announcing the Company and its major subsidiaries' un-audited consolidated profits for July, 2022.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mega Financial : Announced By Mega Holdings, on behalf of Mega Bank,the change of the president.

08/09/2022 | 09:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Mega Financial Holding Company Ltd.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/08/09 Time of announcement 18:17:55
Subject 
 Announced By Mega Holdings, on behalf of
Mega Bank,the change of the president.
Date of events 2022/08/09 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
  change:2022/08/09
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):President
3.Name of the previous position holder:Tsai, Yong Yi
4.Resume of the previous position holder:President of Mega Bank.
5.Name of the new position holder:NA
6.Resume of the new position holder:NA
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):retirement
8.Reason for the change:retirement
9.Effective date of the new appointment:NA
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Date of retirement: 2022/08/10.
The successor will be approved by the Board of Directors.

Disclaimer

Mega Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 13:25:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MEGA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
09:26aMEGA FINANCIAL : Announced By Mega Holdings, on behalf of Mega Bank,the change of the pres..
PU
08:46aMEGA FINANCIAL : To announce the change in director of the subsidiary Mega Int'l Commercia..
PU
08/08MEGA FINANCIAL : Announcing the Company and its major subsidiaries' un-audited consolidate..
PU
07/29MEGA FINANCIAL : Announced By Mega Financial Holdings,on behalf of Mega Bills Finance Co.,..
PU
07/26MEGA FINANCIAL : Announcement of the Ex-rights and dividend record date of dividend distri..
PU
07/26Mega Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Announces Cash Dividends, Payable on September 16, 202..
CI
07/15MEGA FINANCIAL : FHC, on behalf of its subsidiary, ICBC, announces the adjusted plan of is..
PU
07/15MEGA FINANCIAL : Announced By Mega Holdings, on behalf of Mega Bank, the managerial office..
PU
07/15MEGA FINANCIAL : announced,on behalf of Mega Int'l Commercial Bank Co., Ltd., sale of non-..
PU
06/30MEGA FINANCIAL : To announce on behalf of Mega Securities Tainan Branch for obtaining the ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MEGA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 62 117 M 2 068 M 2 068 M
Net income 2022 25 551 M 851 M 851 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,4x
Yield 2022 4,30%
Capitalization 502 B 16 711 M 16 711 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,08x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,94x
Nbr of Employees 9 574
Free-Float 79,1%
Chart MEGA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Mega Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEGA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 36,00 TWD
Average target price 38,57 TWD
Spread / Average Target 7,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kuang Hua Hu General Manager & Director
Ching I Li Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Chao Shun Chang Chairman
Hui-Lin Wu Chief Compliance Officer & Deputy General Manager
Ying Ko Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEGA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.1.27%16 303
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.90%335 340
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-23.67%269 100
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-6.59%219 162
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.80%163 822
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-8.70%158 777