Mega Financial : Announced By Mega Holdings, on behalf of Mega Bank,the change of the president.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2022/08/09 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):President 3.Name of the previous position holder:Tsai, Yong Yi 4.Resume of the previous position holder:President of Mega Bank. 5.Name of the new position holder:NA 6.Resume of the new position holder:NA 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement", "death" or "new appointment"):retirement 8.Reason for the change:retirement 9.Effective date of the new appointment:NA 10.Any other matters that need to be specified: Date of retirement: 2022/08/10. The successor will be approved by the Board of Directors.