Mega Financial : Announced By Mega Holdings, on behalf of Mega Bank,the change of the president.
08/09/2022 | 09:26am EDT
Provided by: Mega Financial Holding Company Ltd.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/08/09
Time of announcement
18:17:55
Subject
Announced By Mega Holdings, on behalf of
Mega Bank,the change of the president.
Date of events
2022/08/09
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/08/09
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):President
3.Name of the previous position holder:Tsai, Yong Yi
4.Resume of the previous position holder:President of Mega Bank.
5.Name of the new position holder:NA
6.Resume of the new position holder:NA
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):retirement
8.Reason for the change:retirement
9.Effective date of the new appointment:NA
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Date of retirement: 2022/08/10.
The successor will be approved by the Board of Directors.
Mega Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 13:25:09 UTC.