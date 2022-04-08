Mega Financial : Announced By Mega Holdings, on behalf of Mega Bank, the managerial officers with permission to engage in competitive conduct by the board meeting.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/08 2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission to engage in competitive conduct: (1)Chen Chao-Jung, Senior Executive Vice President (2)Chen Chien-An, Senior Vice President & General Manager (3)Wu Shiow-Ling, Senior Vice President & General Manager (4)Liang Ping-Sen, Vice President & General Manager (5)Tsai Hsiu-Ling, Vice President & General Manager 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is permitted to engage: Appointed to concurrently act as a managerial personnel of another company, or engage in business that are within or similar to the business scope of Mega Bank. 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: Within period serving as managerial officers of Mega Bank 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 32 of the Company Act): Approved the proposal to release the competing business prohibition for the managerial officers with the related persons recusing themselves during discussion and voting. 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, the name and title of the managerial officer (if it is not the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, please enter "N/A" below):not applicable 7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the officer's position in the enterprise:not applicable 8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:not applicable 9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:not applicable 10.Impact on the company's finance and business:not applicable 11.If the managerial officer has invested in the mainland China area enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and the officer's shareholding ratio:not applicable 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:none