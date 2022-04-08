Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Mega Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2886   TW0002886009

MEGA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2886)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-06
44.10 TWD   +0.11%
04/01MEGA FINANCIAL : To announce the change in acting spokesperson of the subsidiary Mega International Investment Trust Co., Ltd.
PU
04/01MEGA FINANCIAL : Announced by Mega Financial Holding, on behalf of Mega Securities,the change of acting spokesperson.
PU
04/01MEGA FINANCIAL : Announced by Mega Financial Holding, on behalf of Mega Securities,the change of spokesperson.
PU
Summary 
Summary

Mega Financial : Announced By Mega Holdings, on behalf of Mega Bank, the managerial officers with permission to engage in competitive conduct by the board meeting.

04/08/2022 | 03:39am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Mega Financial Holding Company Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/08 Time of announcement 15:30:38
Subject 
 Announced By Mega Holdings, on behalf of
Mega Bank, the managerial officers with permission to
engage in competitive conduct by the board meeting.
Date of events 2022/04/08 To which item it meets paragraph 21
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/08
2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission to engage in
  competitive conduct:
(1)Chen Chao-Jung, Senior Executive Vice President
(2)Chen Chien-An, Senior Vice President & General Manager
(3)Wu Shiow-Ling, Senior Vice President & General Manager
(4)Liang Ping-Sen, Vice President & General Manager
(5)Tsai Hsiu-Ling, Vice President & General Manager
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is permitted to engage:
Appointed to concurrently act as a managerial personnel of another company,
or engage in business that are within or similar to the business scope of
Mega Bank.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
Within period serving as managerial officers of Mega Bank
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 32 of the Company Act):
Approved the proposal to release the competing business prohibition for
the managerial officers with the related persons recusing themselves
during discussion and voting.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the managerial officer
(if it is not the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):not applicable
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the officer's
position in the enterprise:not applicable
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:not applicable
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:not applicable
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:not applicable
11.If the managerial officer has invested in the mainland China area
enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and the officer's
shareholding ratio:not applicable
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:none

Disclaimer

Mega Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 07:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
