Mega Financial : Announced By Mega Holdings, on behalf of Mega Bills, the directors with permission to engage in competitive conduct by the special shareholders' meeting.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/02/22 2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive conduct: Jui-Yun Lin, Director 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage: To engage in business that is within or similar to the business scope of Mega Bills. 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: Within period serving as director of Mega Bills 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):Shareholders' meeting is exercised by the Board of Directors' meeting.Approved by the Board of Directors without the attendance of the interested director. 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors (if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter "N/A" below):N/A 7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's position in the enterprise:N/A 8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A 9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A 10.Impact on the company's finance and business:N/A 11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:N/A 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:none