Mega Financial : Announced By Mega Holdings, on behalf of Mega Securities, the directors with permission to engage in competitive conduct by the special shareholders' meeting.
01/21/2022 | 05:32am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Mega Financial Holding Company Ltd.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/01/21
Time of announcement
18:22:34
Subject
Announced By Mega Holdings, on behalf of Mega
Securities, the directors with permission to engage in
competitive conduct by the special shareholders' meeting.
Date of events
2022/01/21
To which item it meets
paragraph 21
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/01/21
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
conduct:
Ing-Jun, Kuo, Director
Han-Yin Ting, Director
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
To engage in the business that are within or similar to
the business scope of Mega Securities
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
Within period serving as director of Mega Securities.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):Approved the proposal to
releasethe competing business prohibition for the directors with their
explainingto the meeting the essential contents of personal interest and
recusing themselves during discussion and voting.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
��N/A�� below):N/A
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise:not applicable
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:not applicable
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:not applicable
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:not applicable
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:
not applicable
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:none
Mega Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 10:31:02 UTC.