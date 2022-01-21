Mega Financial : Announced By Mega Holdings, on behalf of Mega Securities, the directors with permission to engage in competitive conduct by the special shareholders' meeting.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/01/21 2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive conduct: Ing-Jun, Kuo, Director Han-Yin Ting, Director 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage: To engage in the business that are within or similar to the business scope of Mega Securities 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: Within period serving as director of Mega Securities. 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):Approved the proposal to releasethe competing business prohibition for the directors with their explainingto the meeting the essential contents of personal interest and recusing themselves during discussion and voting. 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors (if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter ��N/A�� below):N/A 7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's position in the enterprise:not applicable 8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:not applicable 9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:not applicable 10.Impact on the company's finance and business:not applicable 11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio: not applicable 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:none