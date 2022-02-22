Mega Financial : Announced by Mega Holdings, on behalf of Mega Bills, the important resolutions of the Board of Directors as the shareholders' meeting.
02/22/2022 | 05:21am EST
Provided by: Mega Financial Holding Company Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/02/22
Time of announcement
18:03:06
Subject
Announced by Mega Holdings, on behalf of
Mega Bills, the important resolutions of the Board of
Directors as the shareholders' meeting.
Date of events
2022/02/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the special shareholders meeting:2022/02/22
2.Important resolutions:
Approval of the directors with permission to engage in
competitive conduct.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Mega Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 10:20:06 UTC.