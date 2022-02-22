Mega Financial : Announced by Mega Holdings, on behalf of Mega Bills, the resolutions on dividend distribution by the board meeting.
02/22/2022 | 05:21am EST
Provided by: Mega Financial Holding Company Ltd.
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/02/22
Time of announcement
18:05:20
Subject
Announced by Mega Holdings, on behalf of
Mega Bills, the resolutions on dividend distribution
by the board meeting.
Date of events
2022/02/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/02/22
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash Dividends:NT$2,281,907,486(NT$1.74 per share)
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Cash dividends will be distributed to Mega Holdings, the only
one shareholder of Mega Bills.
