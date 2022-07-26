Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Mega Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2886   TW0002886009

MEGA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2886)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-24
34.45 TWD   -1.29%
06:29aMEGA FINANCIAL : Announcement of the Ex-rights and dividend record date of dividend distribution
PU
07/15MEGA FINANCIAL : FHC, on behalf of its subsidiary, ICBC, announces the adjusted plan of issuing Subordinated Financial Debenture up to TWD12.5 billion.
PU
07/15MEGA FINANCIAL : Announced By Mega Holdings, on behalf of Mega Bank, the managerial officers with permission to engage in competitive conduct by the board meeting.
PU
Mega Financial : Announcement of the Ex-rights and dividend record date of dividend distribution

07/26/2022 | 06:29am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Mega Financial Holding Company Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/26 Time of announcement 18:20:46
Subject 
 Announcement of the Ex-rights and dividend
record date of dividend distribution
Date of events 2022/07/26 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/07/26
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-rights and dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividends NT$19,039,753,576
and Stock dividends NT$3,399,955,990
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/08/11
5.Last date before book closure:2022/08/14
6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/15
7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/19
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/19
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 Distribution date:2022/09/16
 Since the Last date before book closure (2022/08/14) is holiday,
 Shareholders who haven't  transferred stocks yet,
 please go to the company's stock agency "Stock Agency Department
 of Yuanta Securities Co., Ltd. "(B1, No. 210, Sec. 3, Chengde Rd.,
 Datong Dist., Taipei City 103432,Taiwan (R.O.C.))
 by 16:30 on 2022/08/12.
 People who transfer stocks by Registered mail should use
 the postmark date of 2022/08/14 (the Last date before book
 closure)for the evidence of transfer of stocks.
 People who participate in centralized transfer of stocks
 Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation.
 The stock agency of the company will deal with the transfer procedures
 according to the information which is given from
 Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation.

Disclaimer

Mega Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 10:28:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
