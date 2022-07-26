Mega Financial : Announcement of the Ex-rights and dividend record date of dividend distribution

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting or decision by the Company:2022/07/26 2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-rights and dividend 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: Cash dividends NT$19,039,753,576 and Stock dividends NT$3,399,955,990 4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/08/11 5.Last date before book closure:2022/08/14 6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/15 7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/19 8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/19 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: Distribution date:2022/09/16 Since the Last date before book closure (2022/08/14) is holiday, Shareholders who haven't transferred stocks yet, please go to the company's stock agency "Stock Agency Department of Yuanta Securities Co., Ltd. "(B1, No. 210, Sec. 3, Chengde Rd., Datong Dist., Taipei City 103432,Taiwan (R.O.C.)) by 16:30 on 2022/08/12. People who transfer stocks by Registered mail should use the postmark date of 2022/08/14 (the Last date before book closure)for the evidence of transfer of stocks. People who participate in centralized transfer of stocks Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation. The stock agency of the company will deal with the transfer procedures according to the information which is given from Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation.