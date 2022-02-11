Mega Financial : Announcing the Company and its major subsidiaries' un-audited consolidated profits for January, 2022.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/11 2.Company name:Mega Financial Holding Company Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence:Announcing the Company and its major subsidiaries' un-audited consolidated profits for January, 2022. 6.Countermeasures:none 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: Reporting the Company's January, 2022 un-audited profits, Monthly Monthly Accumulated Accumulated Accumulated pre-tax after-tax pre-tax after-tax EPS earning earning earning earning (NT$BN) (NT$BN) (NT$BN) (NT$BN) (NT$) Mega Holdings 1.711 1.413 1.711 1.413 0.10 Mega Bank 1.264 1.095 1.264 1.095 0.13 Mega Securities -0.041 -0.050 -0.041 -0.050 -0.04 Mega Bills 0.453 0.354 0.453 0.354 0.27 Chung Kuo Insurance 0.071 0.057 0.071 0.057 0.19 Mega Holdings' Net Worth Per Share was NT$24.10. Accumulated EPS of the Company and Chung Kuo Insurance are NT$0.10 and NT$0.19 respectively, without factoring in catastrophe insurance reserves mechanism in Chung Kuo Insurance. Above figures are not audited or reviewed by CPA.