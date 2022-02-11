Log in
    2886   TW0002886009

MEGA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2886)
Mega Financial : Announcing the Company and its major subsidiaries' un-audited consolidated profits for January, 2022.

02/11/2022 | 04:38am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Mega Financial Holding Company Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/02/11 Time of announcement 17:25:29
Subject 
 Announcing the Company and its major
subsidiaries' un-audited  consolidated profits
for January, 2022.
Date of events 2022/02/11 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/11
2.Company name:Mega Financial Holding Company Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:Announcing the Company and its
 major subsidiaries' un-audited
 consolidated profits for January, 2022.
6.Countermeasures:none
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Reporting the Company's January, 2022 un-audited profits,
                    Monthly   Monthly   Accumulated Accumulated Accumulated
                    pre-tax  after-tax    pre-tax    after-tax      EPS
                    earning    earning    earning    earning
                    (NT$BN)    (NT$BN)    (NT$BN)    (NT$BN)       (NT$)
Mega Holdings        1.711      1.413      1.711      1.413        0.10
Mega Bank            1.264      1.095      1.264      1.095        0.13
Mega Securities     -0.041     -0.050     -0.041     -0.050       -0.04
Mega Bills           0.453      0.354      0.453      0.354        0.27
Chung Kuo Insurance  0.071      0.057      0.071      0.057        0.19
Mega Holdings' Net Worth Per Share was NT$24.10.
Accumulated EPS of the Company and Chung Kuo Insurance are NT$0.10
and NT$0.19 respectively, without factoring in catastrophe insurance
reserves mechanism in Chung Kuo Insurance.
Above figures are not audited or reviewed by CPA.

Disclaimer

Mega Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 09:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
