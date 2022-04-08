Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Mega Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2886   TW0002886009

MEGA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2886)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-06
44.10 TWD   +0.11%
44.10 TWD   +0.11%
04/01MEGA FINANCIAL : To announce the change in acting spokesperson of the subsidiary Mega International Investment Trust Co., Ltd.
PU
04/01MEGA FINANCIAL : Announced by Mega Financial Holding, on behalf of Mega Securities,the change of acting spokesperson.
PU
04/01MEGA FINANCIAL : Announced by Mega Financial Holding, on behalf of Mega Securities,the change of spokesperson.
PU
Mega Financial : Announcing the Company and its major subsidiaries' un-audited consolidated profits for March, 2022.

04/08/2022 | 03:39am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Mega Financial Holding Company Ltd.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/04/08 Time of announcement 15:31:56
Subject 
 Announcing the Company and its major
subsidiaries' un-audited  consolidated profits
for March, 2022.
Date of events 2022/04/08 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/08
2.Company name:Mega Financial Holding Company Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:Announcing the Company and its
 major subsidiaries' un-audited
 consolidated profits for March, 2022.
6.Countermeasures:none
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Reporting the Company's March, 2022 un-audited profits,
                    Monthly   Monthly   Accumulated Accumulated Accumulated
                    pre-tax  after-tax    pre-tax    after-tax      EPS
                    earning    earning    earning    earning
                    (NT$BN)    (NT$BN)    (NT$BN)    (NT$BN)       (NT$)
Mega Holdings        2.455      2.480      6.677      6.046        0.44
Mega Bank            2.070      2.187      4.961      4.691        0.55
Mega Securities      0.139      0.105      0.258      0.173        0.15
Mega Bills           0.241      0.194      1.337      1.112        0.85
Chung Kuo Insurance  0.017      0.014      0.138      0.111        0.37
Mega Holdings' Net Worth Per Share was NT$24.10.
Accumulated EPS of the Company and Chung Kuo Insurance are NT$0.44
and NT$0.37 respectively, without factoring in catastrophe insurance
reserves mechanism in Chung Kuo Insurance.
Above figures are not audited or reviewed by CPA.

Disclaimer

Mega Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 07:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 66 250 M 2 296 M 2 296 M
Net income 2022 30 367 M 1 052 M 1 052 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,7x
Yield 2022 3,96%
Capitalization 600 B 20 782 M 20 782 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 9,05x
Capi. / Sales 2023 8,24x
Nbr of Employees 9 594
Free-Float 80,5%
Managers and Directors
Kuang Hua Hu General Manager & Director
Ching I Li Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Chao Shun Chang Chairman
Hui-Lin Wu Chief Compliance Officer & Deputy General Manager
Ying Ko Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEGA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.24.05%20 782
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.96%385 374
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-11.46%317 675
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.86%257 387
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.89%189 800
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-3.80%187 909