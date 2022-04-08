Mega Financial : Announcing the Company and its major subsidiaries' un-audited consolidated profits for March, 2022.
04/08/2022 | 03:39am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Mega Financial Holding Company Ltd.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/04/08
Time of announcement
15:31:56
Subject
Announcing the Company and its major
subsidiaries' un-audited consolidated profits
for March, 2022.
Date of events
2022/04/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/08
2.Company name:Mega Financial Holding Company Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:Announcing the Company and its
major subsidiaries' un-audited
consolidated profits for March, 2022.
6.Countermeasures:none
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Reporting the Company's March, 2022 un-audited profits,
Monthly Monthly Accumulated Accumulated Accumulated
pre-tax after-tax pre-tax after-tax EPS
earning earning earning earning
(NT$BN) (NT$BN) (NT$BN) (NT$BN) (NT$)
Mega Holdings 2.455 2.480 6.677 6.046 0.44
Mega Bank 2.070 2.187 4.961 4.691 0.55
Mega Securities 0.139 0.105 0.258 0.173 0.15
Mega Bills 0.241 0.194 1.337 1.112 0.85
Chung Kuo Insurance 0.017 0.014 0.138 0.111 0.37
Mega Holdings' Net Worth Per Share was NT$24.10.
Accumulated EPS of the Company and Chung Kuo Insurance are NT$0.44
and NT$0.37 respectively, without factoring in catastrophe insurance
reserves mechanism in Chung Kuo Insurance.
Above figures are not audited or reviewed by CPA.
Mega Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 07:38:04 UTC.