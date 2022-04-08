Mega Financial : Announcing the Company and its major subsidiaries' un-audited consolidated profits for March, 2022.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/08 2.Company name:Mega Financial Holding Company Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence:Announcing the Company and its major subsidiaries' un-audited consolidated profits for March, 2022. 6.Countermeasures:none 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: Reporting the Company's March, 2022 un-audited profits, Monthly Monthly Accumulated Accumulated Accumulated pre-tax after-tax pre-tax after-tax EPS earning earning earning earning (NT$BN) (NT$BN) (NT$BN) (NT$BN) (NT$) Mega Holdings 2.455 2.480 6.677 6.046 0.44 Mega Bank 2.070 2.187 4.961 4.691 0.55 Mega Securities 0.139 0.105 0.258 0.173 0.15 Mega Bills 0.241 0.194 1.337 1.112 0.85 Chung Kuo Insurance 0.017 0.014 0.138 0.111 0.37 Mega Holdings' Net Worth Per Share was NT$24.10. Accumulated EPS of the Company and Chung Kuo Insurance are NT$0.44 and NT$0.37 respectively, without factoring in catastrophe insurance reserves mechanism in Chung Kuo Insurance. Above figures are not audited or reviewed by CPA.