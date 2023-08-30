Mega Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Mega Financial Holding Co., Ltd. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported net income was TWD 7,990.94 million compared to TWD 1,910.35 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was TWD 0.57 compared to TWD 0.14 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was TWD 0.57 compared to TWD 0.14 a year ago. Basic earnings per share was TWD 0.57 compared to TWD 0.14 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share was TWD 0.57 compared to TWD 0.14 a year ago.

For the six months, net income was TWD 18,766.81 million compared to TWD 7,956.45 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was TWD 1.34 compared to TWD 0.57 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was TWD 1.34 compared to TWD 0.57 a year ago. Basic earnings per share was TWD 1.34 compared to TWD 0.57 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share was TWD 1.34 compared to TWD 0.57 a year ago.