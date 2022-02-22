Log in
    2886   TW0002886009

MEGA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2886)
Mega Financial : Holdings announces about the appointment of Chief Information Security Officer

02/22/2022 | 05:21am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Mega Financial Holding Company Ltd.
SEQ_NO 5 Date of announcement 2022/02/22 Time of announcement 18:09:14
Subject 
 Mega Holdings announces about the appointment of
Chief Information Security Officer
Date of events 2022/02/22 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
  spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):CISO
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/02/22
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:None.
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:Jui-Yun Lin,
Executive Vice President of Mega Financial Holding Company.
5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position
adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new
replacement"):new replacement
6.Reason for the change:new replacement
7.Effective date:2022/03/01
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Mega Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 10:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
