Mega Financial : Holdings announces about the appointment of Chief Information Security Officer

Statement

1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.) ,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer, research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or designated and non-designated representatives):CISO 2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/02/22 3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:None. 4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:Jui-Yun Lin, Executive Vice President of Mega Financial Holding Company. 5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new replacement"):new replacement 6.Reason for the change:new replacement 7.Effective date:2022/03/01 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.