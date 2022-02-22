Mega Financial : Holdings announces about the appointment of Chief Information Security Officer
02/22/2022 | 05:21am EST
Provided by: Mega Financial Holding Company Ltd.
SEQ_NO
5
Date of announcement
2022/02/22
Time of announcement
18:09:14
Subject
Mega Holdings announces about the appointment of
Chief Information Security Officer
Date of events
2022/02/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 8
Statement
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):CISO
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/02/22
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:None.
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:Jui-Yun Lin,
Executive Vice President of Mega Financial Holding Company.
5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position
adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new
replacement"):new replacement
6.Reason for the change:new replacement
7.Effective date:2022/03/01
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Mega Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 10:20:07 UTC.