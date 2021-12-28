Mega Financial : To announce on behalf of Mega Futures Co., Ltd. the effective date of appointment of the President.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/28 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):President 3.Name of the previous position holder:None 4.Resume of the previous position holder:None 5.Name of the new position holder:Yung-Hung Ling 6.Resume of the new position holder:Senior Vice President of Mega Futures Co., Ltd. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��, ��term expired�� , ��job relocation��, ��severance��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new appointment��):New Appointment. 8.Reason for the change:New Appointment. 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2021/12/28 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:Conducted according to the official document No1100365720 from FSC.