Mega Financial : To announce on behalf of Mega Futures Co., Ltd. the effective date of appointment of the President.
12/28/2021 | 05:57am EST
Provided by: Mega Financial Holding Company Ltd.
SEQ_NO
6
Date of announcement
2021/12/28
Time of announcement
18:46:12
Subject
To announce on behalf of Mega Futures Co., Ltd.
the effective date of appointment of the President.
Date of events
2021/12/28
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2021/12/28
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):President
3.Name of the previous position holder:None
4.Resume of the previous position holder:None
5.Name of the new position holder:Yung-Hung Ling
6.Resume of the new position holder:Senior Vice President of
Mega Futures Co., Ltd.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��,
��term expired�� , ��job relocation��, ��severance��, ��retirement��,
��death�� or ��new appointment��):New Appointment.
8.Reason for the change:New Appointment.
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2021/12/28
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:Conducted according to the
official document No1100365720 from FSC.
Mega Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 10:56:06 UTC.