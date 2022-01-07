Mega Financial : To announce the change in director
01/07/2022 | 04:18am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Mega Financial Holding Company Ltd.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/01/07
Time of announcement
17:01:04
Subject
To announce the change in director
Date of events
2022/01/07
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/01/07
2.Name of legal person:Bank of Taiwan Co., Ltd.
3.Name of the previous position holder:Guo-Shin Lee,
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Deputy Secretary-General,
Executive Yuan
5.Name of the new position holder:Hui-Chuan Chen
6.Resume of the new position holder:Deputy Minister of DGBAS, Executive Yuan
7.Reason for the change:Reappointment
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2021/07/20~2024/07/19
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/01/07
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:The replaced person resigned
on 2021/10/07
Mega Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 09:17:01 UTC.