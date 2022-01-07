Mega Financial : To announce the change in director

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/01/07 2.Name of legal person:Bank of Taiwan Co., Ltd. 3.Name of the previous position holder:Guo-Shin Lee, 4.Resume of the previous position holder:Deputy Secretary-General, Executive Yuan 5.Name of the new position holder:Hui-Chuan Chen 6.Resume of the new position holder:Deputy Minister of DGBAS, Executive Yuan 7.Reason for the change:Reappointment 8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2021/07/20~2024/07/19 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/01/07 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:The replaced person resigned on 2021/10/07