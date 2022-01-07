Log in
    2886   TW0002886009

MEGA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2886)
Mega Financial : To announce the change in director

01/07/2022 | 04:18am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Mega Financial Holding Company Ltd.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/01/07 Time of announcement 17:01:04
Subject 
 To announce the change in director
Date of events 2022/01/07 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/01/07
2.Name of legal person:Bank of Taiwan Co., Ltd.
3.Name of the previous position holder:Guo-Shin Lee,
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Deputy Secretary-General,
 Executive Yuan
5.Name of the new position holder:Hui-Chuan Chen
6.Resume of the new position holder:Deputy Minister of DGBAS, Executive Yuan
7.Reason for the change:Reappointment
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2021/07/20~2024/07/19
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/01/07
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:The replaced person resigned
 on 2021/10/07

Disclaimer

Mega Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 09:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
