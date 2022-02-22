Mega Financial : To announce the change in director of the subsidiary Mega Venture Capital Co., Ltd.
02/22/2022 | 05:21am EST
Provided by: Mega Financial Holding Company Ltd.
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2022/02/22
Time of announcement
18:08:13
Subject
To announce the change in director of
the subsidiary Mega Venture Capital Co., Ltd.
Date of events
2022/02/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/02/22
2.Name of legal person:Mega Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
3.Name of the previous position holder:Mu-Ping Chiang
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Assistant Vice President of Mega International
Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder:Hui-Wen Ni
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Deputy Vice President of Administration Department of
Mega Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
7.Reason for the change:The Board of Directors resolves to reappoint.
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):From 2021/01/27 to 2024/01/26
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/02/23
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
