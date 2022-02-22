Log in
    2886   TW0002886009

MEGA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2886)
  Report
Mega Financial : To announce the change in director of the subsidiary Mega Venture Capital Co., Ltd.

02/22/2022 | 05:21am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Mega Financial Holding Company Ltd.
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/02/22 Time of announcement 18:08:13
Subject 
 To announce the change in director of
the subsidiary Mega Venture Capital Co., Ltd.
Date of events 2022/02/22 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/02/22
2.Name of legal person:Mega Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
3.Name of the previous position holder:Mu-Ping Chiang
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Assistant Vice President of Mega International
Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder:Hui-Wen Ni
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Deputy Vice President of Administration Department of
Mega Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
7.Reason for the change:The Board of Directors resolves to reappoint.
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):From 2021/01/27 to 2024/01/26
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/02/23
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
(3)Mu-Ping Chiang, Assistant Vice President of Mega International
Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.

Disclaimer

Mega Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 10:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
