Mega Financial : To announce the change in director of the subsidiary Mega Venture Capital Co., Ltd.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/02/22 2.Name of legal person:Mega Financial Holding Co., Ltd. 3.Name of the previous position holder:Mu-Ping Chiang 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Assistant Vice President of Mega International Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. 5.Name of the new position holder:Hui-Wen Ni 6.Resume of the new position holder: Deputy Vice President of Administration Department of Mega Financial Holding Co., Ltd. 7.Reason for the change:The Board of Directors resolves to reappoint. 8.Original term (from __________ to __________):From 2021/01/27 to 2024/01/26 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/02/23 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None (3)Mu-Ping Chiang, Assistant Vice President of Mega International Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.