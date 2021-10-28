Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Mega Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2886   TW0002886009

MEGA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2886)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

To announce on behalf of Mega Futures Co.,Ltd. the change of president.

10/28/2021 | 02:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Mega Financial Holding Company Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/10/28 Time of announcement 14:07:59
Subject 
 To announce on behalf of Mega Futures Co.,Ltd.
the change of president.
Date of events 2021/10/28 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
  change:2021/10/28
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):President
3.Name of the previous position holder:Mei-Fang Lee.
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Ex-President of Mega Futures Co., Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder:Yung-Hung Ling
6.Resume of the new position holder:Senior Vice President of
Mega Futures Co., Ltd.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��,
��term expired�� , ��job relocation��, ��severance��, ��retirement��,
��death�� or ��new appointment��):New Appointment.
8.Reason for the change:The Board of Directors resolves to appoint.
9.Effective date of the new appointment:Effective after FSC approves.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
1.Mei-Fang Lee retired on 2021/07/31.
2.Yung-Hung Ling will temporarily act as the President, before the
approval of FSC.

Disclaimer

Mega Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 06:20:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MEGA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
02:21aTo announce on behalf of Mega Futures Co.,Ltd. the change of president.
PU
10/27Announcement of Mega will attend investor conference hosted by Citi Securities
PU
10/26Mega International Investmenttrust Co., Ltd. Announces Retirement of Chun-Hsien Chen as..
CI
10/26Mega International Investment Trust Co., Ltd. Announces Retirement of Chun-Hsien Chen a..
CI
10/22Mega Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Announces Director Changes
CI
10/07Mega Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Announces Board Changes
CI
08/27Mega Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended ..
CI
08/12MEGA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/29Mega Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Announces Directors Changes
CI
07/27Mega Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Announces Cash Dividend, Payable on September 3, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 61 132 M 2 198 M 2 198 M
Net income 2021 26 348 M 948 M 948 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,1x
Yield 2021 4,81%
Capitalization 454 B 16 294 M 16 311 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,42x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,98x
Nbr of Employees 9 523
Free-Float 80,5%
Chart MEGA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Mega Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEGA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 33,35 TWD
Average target price 33,15 TWD
Spread / Average Target -0,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kuang Hua Hu General Manager & Director
Ching I Li Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Chao Shun Chang Chairman
Hui-Lin Wu Chief Compliance Officer & Deputy General Manager
Ying Ko Lin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEGA FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.11.91%16 294
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.34.89%506 538
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION55.20%395 250
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.31%246 742
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.24.05%218 898
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY65.84%202 364