10/28/2021 | 02:21am EDT
Provided by: Mega Financial Holding Company Ltd.
Date of announcement
2021/10/28
Time of announcement
14:07:59
To announce on behalf of Mega Futures Co.,Ltd.
the change of president.
2021/10/28
paragraph 6
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2021/10/28
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):President
3.Name of the previous position holder:Mei-Fang Lee.
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Ex-President of Mega Futures Co., Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder:Yung-Hung Ling
6.Resume of the new position holder:Senior Vice President of
Mega Futures Co., Ltd.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��,
��term expired�� , ��job relocation��, ��severance��, ��retirement��,
��death�� or ��new appointment��):New Appointment.
8.Reason for the change:The Board of Directors resolves to appoint.
9.Effective date of the new appointment:Effective after FSC approves.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
1.Mei-Fang Lee retired on 2021/07/31.
2.Yung-Hung Ling will temporarily act as the President, before the
approval of FSC.
Mega Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 06:20:00 UTC.