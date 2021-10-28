To announce on behalf of Mega Futures Co.,Ltd. the change of president.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2021/10/28 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):President 3.Name of the previous position holder:Mei-Fang Lee. 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Ex-President of Mega Futures Co., Ltd. 5.Name of the new position holder:Yung-Hung Ling 6.Resume of the new position holder:Senior Vice President of Mega Futures Co., Ltd. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��, ��term expired�� , ��job relocation��, ��severance��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new appointment��):New Appointment. 8.Reason for the change:The Board of Directors resolves to appoint. 9.Effective date of the new appointment:Effective after FSC approves. 10.Any other matters that need to be specified: 1.Mei-Fang Lee retired on 2021/07/31. 2.Yung-Hung Ling will temporarily act as the President, before the approval of FSC.