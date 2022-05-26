Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Malaysia
  BURSA MALAYSIA
  Mega First Corporation Berhad
  News
  Summary
    MFCB   MYL3069OO001

MEGA FIRST CORPORATION BERHAD

(MFCB)
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  05-24
3.740 MYR    0.00%
Malaysia's commodities minister to discuss resignation with PM
RE
03/24Mega First to Seek Shareholder Nod on Share Buyback
MT
03/23Mega First Corporation Berhad Announces Second and Final Dividend for the Financial Year Ended 31 December 2021, Payable on 18 April 2022
CI
Malaysia's commodities minister to discuss resignation with PM

05/26/2022 | 12:39am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Malaysia's Commodities and Plantations Minister Kamaruddin speaks during an interview in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said on Thursday she would meet the country's prime minister to discuss possibly stepping down from her post, one of the most important portfolios in the cabinet.

Her announcement was made after she switched parties and comes two months before a political stability pact between premier Ismail Sabri Yaakob's government and the opposition expires on July 31, potentially paving the way for a national election.

Polls are not due until next year but calls for an early general election have been growing - particularly within Ismail Sabri's ruling party UMNO, following a string of recent local election victories.

Zuraida, formerly a member of the government-aligned Bersatu party, said in a statement she was joining Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM), a new party set up last year that was also supportive of the prime minister.

Zuraida said she planned to meet Ismail Sabri "soonest" to discuss her resignation as commodities minister - a key portfolio in Malaysia, the world's second-largest producer of palm oil.

"I will also discuss with him about the role and direction of PBM in strengthening the... government. I have full confidence in the wisdom of the honourable Prime Minister," she said.

Since 2018, Malaysia has had three prime ministers and seen the collapse of two governments, amid political turmoil.

Ismail Sabri came to power last year, after UMNO pulled support from his predecessor, Bersatu leader Muhyiddin Yassin.

UMNO and Bersatu work together in the federal government, but ties have been strained in the past two years with the two parties contesting against each other in local polls.

The next national election is expected to be the most hotly contested yet, with both parties set to lead separate coalitions against a divided opposition and several independent parties.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.00% 1445.75 End-of-day quote.31.35%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.09% 114.41 Delayed Quote.45.50%
MEGA FIRST CORPORATION BERHAD 0.00% 3.74 End-of-day quote.6.86%
WTI 0.10% 110.889 Delayed Quote.45.58%
Financials
Sales 2022 1 046 M 238 M 238 M
Net income 2022 350 M 79,7 M 79,7 M
Net Debt 2022 476 M 108 M 108 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 2,14%
Capitalization 3 535 M 804 M 804 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,84x
EV / Sales 2023 3,31x
Nbr of Employees 985
Free-Float 45,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nan Kioh Goh Executive Chairman
See Yuen Yeow Independent Non-Executive Director
Hong Sun Koh Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Pengiran Saifuddin bin Pengiran Tahir Independent Non-Executive Director
Jesper Bjoern Madsen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEGA FIRST CORPORATION BERHAD6.86%804
GULF ENERGY DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED3.28%16 157
HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL, INC.-28.79%13 676
JSW ENERGY LIMITED-8.99%6 232
GLOBAL POWER SYNERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-28.17%5 308
ABOITIZ POWER CORPORATION3.37%4 300