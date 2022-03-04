Log in
    MEGA   TH4984010009

MEGA LIFESCIENCES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(MEGA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mega Lifesciences Public : Publication of the Invitation to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

03/04/2022 | 08:26am EST
Date/Time
04 Mar 2022 20:15:23
Headline
Publication of the Invitation to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Symbol
MEGA
Source
MEGA
Full Detailed News 
                Publication of the Invitation to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Mega Lifesciences pcl published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 13:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 14 599 M 448 M 448 M
Net income 2022 1 928 M 59,1 M 59,1 M
Net cash 2022 1 605 M 49,2 M 49,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,9x
Yield 2022 2,70%
Capitalization 38 798 M 1 190 M 1 190 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,55x
EV / Sales 2023 2,20x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 38,9%
Chart MEGA LIFESCIENCES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mega Lifesciences Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEGA LIFESCIENCES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 44,50 THB
Average target price 53,72 THB
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vivek Dhawan CEO, Executive Director & Chief Coach
Thomas Abraham CFO, Executive Director & Head-Coach
Mechai Viravaidya Chairman
Jonnara Reddy Operations Director
Deepak Panjwani Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEGA LIFESCIENCES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-11.88%1 190
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.51%442 979
ROCHE HOLDING AG-10.12%299 496
PFIZER, INC.-19.00%268 965
ABBVIE INC.11.09%266 038
NOVO NORDISK A/S-4.63%236 974