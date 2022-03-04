Mega Lifesciences Public : Publication of the Invitation to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
03/04/2022 | 08:26am EST
Date/Time
04 Mar 2022 20:15:23
Headline
Publication of the Invitation to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Symbol
MEGA
Source
MEGA
Full Detailed News
Publication of the Invitation to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.
Mega Lifesciences pcl published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 13:25:01 UTC.