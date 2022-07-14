Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Mega Lifesciences Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MEGA   TH4984010009

MEGA LIFESCIENCES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(MEGA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-11
50.00 THB   -1.48%
07/12MEGA LIFESCIENCES PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 10 Derivative warrants issued by KGI
PU
07/06MEGA LIFESCIENCES PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 10 Derivative warrants issued by KGI
PU
06/16MEGA LIFESCIENCES PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 24 Derivative warrants issued by FSS
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mega Lifesciences Public : Resolution of the Exercise of 25 Derivative warrants issued by JPM

07/14/2022 | 07:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Headline:

Resolution of the Exercise of 25 Derivative warrants issued by JPM

BBL41C2207A, BCH41C2207A, BH41C2207A, CBG41C2207A, COM741C2207A, DOHO41C2207A, EA41C2207A, GPSC41C2207A, GUNK41C2207A, HANA41C2207A,

Security Symbol: INTU41C2207A, IRPC41C2207A, JMT41C2207A, KBAN41C2207A, KBAN41C2207B, KBAN41P2207A, KCE41C2207A, MEGA41C2207A, MTC41C2207A, PTG41C2207A, PTTE41C2207A, PTTG41C2207A, RBF41C2207A, SAWA41C2207A, SCGP41C2207A

Announcement Details

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)

Name of Company

JPMORGAN SECURITIES (THAILAND) LIMITED

Date 14-Jul-2022

Maturity date

12-Jul-2022

DW symbol

Number of subscribed DW (unit)

BBL41C2207A

0

BCH41C2207A

0

BH41C2207A

0

CBG41C2207A

0

COM741C2207A

0

DOHO41C2207A

0

EA41C2207A

0

GPSC41C2207A

0

GUNK41C2207A

0

HANA41C2207A

0

INTU41C2207A

0

IRPC41C2207A

0

JMT41C2207A

0

KBAN41C2207A

0

KBAN41C2207B

0

KBAN41P2207A

0

KCE41C2207A

0

MEGA41C2207A

0

MTC41C2207A

0

PTG41C2207A

0

PTTE41C2207A

0

PTTG41C2207A

0

RBF41C2207A

0

SAWA41C2207A

0

SCGP41C2207A

0

Signature _________________

(Ms. Pitaporn Tachagaichana)

Assistant Director of Delta One

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Mega Lifesciences pcl published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 11:13:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MEGA LIFESCIENCES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
07/12MEGA LIFESCIENCES PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 10 Derivative warrants issued by ..
PU
07/06MEGA LIFESCIENCES PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 10 Derivative warra..
PU
06/16MEGA LIFESCIENCES PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 24 Derivative warrants issued by ..
PU
06/09MEGA LIFESCIENCES PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 36 Derivative warrants issued by ..
PU
06/06SET ADDS NEW LISTED SECURITIES : MEGA19C2210A to be traded on June 7, 2022
PU
06/06MEGA LIFESCIENCES PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 67 Derivative warrants issued by ..
PU
06/02MEGA LIFESCIENCES PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 36 Derivative warra..
PU
05/31MEGA LIFESCIENCES PUBLIC : Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 24 D..
PU
05/17TRANSCRIPT : Mega Lifesciences Public Company Limited, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 17, 2022
CI
05/13Mega Lifesciences Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 15 273 M 423 M 423 M
Net income 2022 2 122 M 58,7 M 58,7 M
Net cash 2022 2 461 M 68,1 M 68,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,5x
Yield 2022 2,75%
Capitalization 43 593 M 1 206 M 1 206 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,69x
EV / Sales 2023 2,45x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 40,0%
Chart MEGA LIFESCIENCES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mega Lifesciences Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEGA LIFESCIENCES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 50,00 THB
Average target price 57,03 THB
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vivek Dhawan CEO, Executive Director & Chief Coach
Thomas Abraham CFO, Executive Director & Head-Coach
Mechai Viravaidya Chairman
Jonnara Reddy Operations Director
Deepak Panjwani Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEGA LIFESCIENCES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-0.99%1 206
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.79%461 653
PFIZER, INC.-11.87%290 588
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY17.15%290 265
ROCHE HOLDING AG-14.22%272 639
ABBVIE INC.12.37%268 866