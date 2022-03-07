Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Mega Lifesciences Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MEGA   TH4984010009

MEGA LIFESCIENCES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(MEGA)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  03-03
43.75 THB   -1.69%
06:40aMEGA LIFESCIENCES PUBLIC : Right adjustment of MEGA13C2207A
PU
06:10aMEGA LIFESCIENCES PUBLIC : Right adjustment of MEGA01C2207A
PU
06:10aMEGA LIFESCIENCES PUBLIC : Right adjustment of MEGA01C2205A
PU
Mega Lifesciences Public : Right adjustment of MEGA13C2207A

03/07/2022 | 06:40am EST
Date/Time
07 Mar 2022 18:27:49
Headline
Right adjustment of MEGA13C2207A
Symbol
MEGA13C2207A
Source
KGI
Full Detailed News 
                Right adjustment of DW / No right adjustment of DW

Subject                                  : Adjustment
Symbol                                   : MEGA13C2207A
The Full name                            : DERIVATIVE CALL WARRANTS ON MEGA 
LIFESCIENCES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED ISSUED BY KGI SECURITIES (THAILAND) PUBLIC
COMPANY LIMITED LAST TRADING IN JULY 2022 # A
Before Exercise Price (THB/share)        : 59.00
After Exercise Price (THB/share)         : 57.777
Before Adjustment Exercise Ratio (DW :   : 8.90 : 1
share)
After Adjustment Exercise Ratio (DW :    : 8.71536 : 1
share)
After Adjustment Exercise Ratio          : 0.11474
(Calculate)
The reason for adjustment                : To ensure that the benefits of the 
Derivative Warrant holders are not less than the existing status according to
formula which is specified in the Term and Condition of Derivative Warrant
issuers and Derivative Warrant holders. The reasons for adjustment of this event
 are as follows:
 - dividend payment
Effective Date                           : 08-Mar-2022
Authorized Persons to Disclose           : MR. CHIH - HUNG LIN
Information
Position                                 : CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Mega Lifesciences pcl published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 11:39:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 14 599 M 446 M 446 M
Net income 2022 1 928 M 59,0 M 59,0 M
Net cash 2022 1 605 M 49,1 M 49,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,6x
Yield 2022 2,74%
Capitalization 38 144 M 1 166 M 1 166 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,50x
EV / Sales 2023 2,17x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 38,9%
Chart MEGA LIFESCIENCES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mega Lifesciences Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEGA LIFESCIENCES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 43,75 THB
Average target price 53,72 THB
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vivek Dhawan CEO, Executive Director & Chief Coach
Thomas Abraham CFO, Executive Director & Head-Coach
Mechai Viravaidya Chairman
Jonnara Reddy Operations Director
Deepak Panjwani Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEGA LIFESCIENCES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-13.37%1 166
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.93%445 608
ROCHE HOLDING AG-11.66%295 200
PFIZER, INC.-17.61%273 576
ABBVIE INC.11.20%266 304
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-4.83%237 200