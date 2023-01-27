Advanced search
    MTMT   US0077371096

MEGA MATRIX CORP.

(MTMT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:56:02 2023-01-27 pm EST
1.650 USD   -1.79%
MEGA MATRIX CORP. ANNOUNCES NYSE AMEX Ticker Symbol Change from MTMT to MPU

01/27/2023 | 04:46pm EST
PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mega Matrix Corp. (“MTMT” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: MTMT), today announced that it will be changing its ticker symbol from “MTMT” to “MPU”. Effective on Monday, February 6, 2023, the Company’s common shares will trade on the NYSE American (NYSE AMEX) under the new symbol “MPU”.

“We are very excited about changing our ticker symbol to “MPU” as it will more closely align with our MarsProtocol brand for our digital assets staking business,” said Mr. Yucheng Hu, CEO of Mega Matrix Corp.  

No action is required by existing shareholders of the Company with respect to the ticker symbol change. The Company’s common stock will continue to be listed on the NYSE AMEX and the CUSIP will remain unchanged.

About Mega Matrix: Mega Matrix Corp. (the “Company”) is a holding company located in Palo Alto, California with four subsidiaries: Saving Digital Pte. Ltd., a Singapore corporation (“Saving”), MarsProtocol Inc., an exempted company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands, Mega Metaverse Corp., a California corporation (“Mega”) and JetFleet Management Corp. a California corporation (“JetFleet”). The Company engage in solo-staking and provide staking as a service (“StaaS”) services through its staking platform “MarsProtocol,” and will continue to focus on third-party management service contracts for aircraft operations through our majority owned subsidiary JetFleet, which was part of our legacy business. For more information, please visit: http://www.mtmtgroup.com and http://www.Marsprotocol.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6,30 M - -
Net income 2021 14,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 7,38 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,13x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 44,5 M 44,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,44x
EV / Sales 2021 40,7x
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 60,0%
Managers and Directors
Yucheng Hu Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Qin Wang Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Secretary
Hans Middelkoop Vice President-Technical Services
Tom Stevens Vice President-Technical Services
Yun Heng Zhang Chief Operating Officer & Director
