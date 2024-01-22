Official MEGA MATRIX CORP. press release

PALO ALTO, CA, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mega Matrix Corp. ("MPU" or the "Company") (NYSE American: MPU) has announced that FlexTV, its short drama streaming platform, has hit the top ten in the Apple App Store Entertainment Top Charts (Free Apps, U.S.) as of the time of the release/January 21, 2024, tailgating industry giant Netflix by four spots. This significant achievement marks a small milestone for FlexTV and underscores its growing influence in the surging realm of short drama streaming services.

FlexTV's rise to the top ten free entertainment app in the Apple App Store is a testament to the platform's popularity and user engagement. The Company, listed on the NYSE American stock exchange under the code “MPU”, has steadily gained momentum in the ever-evolving digital entertainment landscape.

As of the early morning of January 21, 2024, FlexTV stood among the most downloaded and highly-rated free apps in the Apple App Store’s entertainment category (U.S.), alongside TikTok, Peacock TV, Max(HBO), Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Roku, YouTube TV, Hulu, etc. This remarkable accomplishment is not only a triumph for MPU but also reflects the changing preferences of consumers in the dynamic world of online streaming.

FlexTV, known for its innovative content called short drama and user-friendly interface, has evidently struck a chord with audiences, propelling it to the upper echelons of the Apple App Store. The platform's success can be attributed to its diverse content library, user customization features, and responsive customer support.

Industry analysts are closely watching the fast development of short drama, as it could have ripple effects on the overall streaming landscape.

As of the time of this release, FlexTV is ranked eighth in Apple App Store's entertainment category (U.S., Free App).





About Mega Matrix: Mega Matrix Corp. is a holding company located in Palo Alto, California with five subsidiaries: Saving Digital Pte. Ltd., a Singapore corporation (“Saving”), Mega Matrix, Inc., an exempted company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands, Mega Metaverse Corp., a California corporation (“Mega”), Marsprotocol Technologies Pte. Ltd., a Singapore corporation (“MTP”) and FunVerse Holding Limited (“FunVerse”), a company incorporated under the laws of the British Virgin Islands. The Company focuses on crypto-related and short drama business. For more information, please contact info@megamatrix.io or visit: http://www.megamatrix.io.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this press release other than statements that are purely historical are forward looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose," and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees for future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are: the ability to manage growth; ability to identify and integrate future acquisitions; ability to grow and expand our FlexTV business; ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions; costs or other factors adversely affecting the Company's profitability; litigation involving patents, intellectual property, and other matters; potential changes in the legislative and regulatory environment; a pandemic or epidemic; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could affect the Company’s ability to continue successful development of its digital assets staking business model; the possibility that the Company may not succeed in developing its new lines of businesses due to, among other things, changes in the business environment, competition, changes in regulation, or other economic and policy factors; and the possibility that the Company’s new lines of business may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. The forward-looking statements in this press release and the Company's future results of operations are subject to additional risks and uncertainties set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's latest annual report on Form 10-K, and are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. In addition, such risks and uncertainties include the Company's inability to predict or control bankruptcy proceedings and the uncertainties surrounding the ability to generate cash proceeds through the sale or other monetization of the Company's assets. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contact:

Info@megamatrix.io

Attachment