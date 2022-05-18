Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Mega Uranium Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MGA   CA58516W1041

MEGA URANIUM LTD.

(MGA)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/18 03:55:39 pm EDT
0.2350 CAD    0.00%
04:02pMega Uranium Ltd. Completes Sale of Labrador Property
GL
Mega Uranium Ltd. Completes Sale of Labrador Property
GL
Mega Uranium Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mega Uranium Ltd. Completes Sale of Labrador Property

05/18/2022 | 04:02pm EDT
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mega Uranium Ltd. (MGA: TSX) (“Mega” or the “Company”) announces the closing today of the sale of its 66% interest in the Mustang Lake uranium property located in Labrador, Canada to Labrador Uranium Inc. (“LUR”). The property is subject to a joint venture with Anthem Resources Inc. and was originally acquired by Mega in 2007 via its acquisition of Monster Copper Corporation.

As consideration for the sale of its interest. Mega received 3 million common shares of LUR and its Chief Executive Officer, Richard Patricio, has been appointed to LUR’s board of directors.

LUR is a publicly-listed, junior uranium company, focused on the acquisition and exploration of property interests in Labrador, including its Central Mineral Belt.

The addition of the equity interest in LUR expands Mega’s investment portfolio of uranium-based issuers, with exposure to underlying uranium assets in geographically diverse jurisdictions, including Australia, Canada, the U.S. and Columbia.

ABOUT MEGA URANIUM LTD.
Mega Uranium Ltd. is a Toronto-based mineral resources company with a focus on uranium properties in Australia and Canada and a portfolio of equity investments in uranium-focused companies. Further information on Mega can be found on the company’s website at www.megauranium.com.  



Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 20,9 M 16,2 M 16,2 M
Net cash 2021 19,3 M 15,0 M 15,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,58x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 83,8 M 65,2 M 65,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 97,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Richard J. Patricio President & Chief Executive Officer
Carmelo K. Marrelli Chief Financial Officer
Albert Contardi Chairman
Arni Thomas Johannson Independent Director
Douglas G. Reeson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEGA URANIUM LTD.-7.84%65
JSC NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM-26.82%7 386
PALADIN ENERGY LTD-23.30%1 410
ENERGY FUELS INC.-13.46%1 026
DENISON MINES CORP.-12.64%968
LARGO INC.-1.79%614