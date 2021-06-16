Log in
MEGACHEM LIMITED

Change - Announcement Of Cessation :: Re-Designation Of Executive Director

06/16/2021 | 07:52am EDT
After reviewing individual executive directors' current role and responsibilities, the Board concluded that given the Company's size and nature, the Company management structure does not require 2 executive directors for the efficient operations of the Company.

The Board passed a resolution, by a majority of votes, on 9 June 2021 to approve the cessation of the executive roles and duties of Mr Tan Bock Chia ('Mr Tan') on the same day. He will be place on garden leave from 10 June 2021 to the date of expiry of his current service agreement which is 31 December 2021.

After the cessation of executive roles and duties, Mr Tan will remain as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company.

As at the date of this announcement, the Company's Sponsor, SAC Capital Private Limited, has not been able to conduct an exit interview with Mr Tan.

The Company has not been able to obtain Mr Tan's confirmation on the contents of this announcement as well and accordingly, the Company has prepared this announcement based on information available to the Company. In particular, the Company has assumed and indicated the respective responses to the queries in this announcement relating to (i) any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors; (ii) any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer; and (iii) any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer. If necessary, the Company will release a follow up announcement upon receipt of Mr Tan's confirmation.

Disclaimer

Megachem Limited published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 11:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
