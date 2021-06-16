Megachem : Re-Designation Of Executive Director

MEGACHEM LIMITED

Registration No.198803293M

RE-DESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Megachem Limited (the "Company" or together with its subsidiaries and associated companies, the "Group") wishes to announce the re-designation of Mr Tan Bock Chia as Non-ExecutiveNon-Independent Director of the Company with effect from 9 June 2021.

The particulars of Mr Tan Bock Chia pursuant to the requirements of Rule 704(6)(a) of the Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited will be furnished in a separate announcement.

Following the above re-designation, the Board of Directors of the Company now comprise of the following members:-

Board of Directors Mr Lee Bon Leong (Independent and Non-Executive Chairman) Mr Chew Choon Tee (Managing Director) Mr Tan Bock Chia (Non-ExecutiveNon-Independent Director) Mr Chan Kam Loon (Independent Director) Dr Tay Kin Bee (Independent Director) Mr Yasutaka Kawamura (Non-ExecutiveNon-Independent Director)

The composition of the Audit Committee, Nominating Committee and Remuneration Committee remains unchanged.

By order of the Board

Chew Choon Tee

Managing Director

16 June 2021

