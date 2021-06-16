Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  Megachem Limited
  News
  Summary
    5DS   SG1O60914015

MEGACHEM LIMITED

(5DS)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Megachem : Re-Designation Of Executive Director

06/16/2021 | 07:52am EDT
MEGACHEM LIMITED

Registration No.198803293M

RE-DESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Megachem Limited (the "Company" or together with its subsidiaries and associated companies, the "Group") wishes to announce the re-designation of Mr Tan Bock Chia as Non-ExecutiveNon-Independent Director of the Company with effect from 9 June 2021.

The particulars of Mr Tan Bock Chia pursuant to the requirements of Rule 704(6)(a) of the Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited will be furnished in a separate announcement.

Following the above re-designation, the Board of Directors of the Company now comprise of the following members:-

Board of Directors

Mr Lee Bon Leong

(Independent and Non-Executive Chairman)

Mr Chew Choon Tee

(Managing Director)

Mr Tan Bock Chia

(Non-ExecutiveNon-Independent Director)

Mr Chan Kam Loon

(Independent Director)

Dr Tay Kin Bee

(Independent Director)

Mr Yasutaka Kawamura

(Non-ExecutiveNon-Independent Director)

The composition of the Audit Committee, Nominating Committee and Remuneration Committee remains unchanged.

By order of the Board

Chew Choon Tee

Managing Director

16 June 2021

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, SAC Capital Private Limited ("Sponsor"). This announcement has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGXST") and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this presentation, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made, or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Tay Sim Yee at 1 Robinson Road #21-00 AIA Tower Singapore 048542, telephone (65) 6232 3210.

Disclaimer

Megachem Limited published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 11:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
