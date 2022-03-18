Megado Gold : Annual Report - 31 December 2021

ABN 74 632 150 817
Annual Report
31 December 2021
megadogold.com.au
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Corporate Directory................................................................................................................................................
2
Director's Report ....................................................................................................................................................
3
C nsolidated Statement of Profit and Loss and Other Comprehensive Income .................................................
14
onlyC nsolidated Statement of Financial Position .....................................................................................................
15
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity.....................................................................................................
16
use
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows................................................................................................................
17
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements.................................................................................................
18
Director's Declaration...........................................................................................................................................
35
A ditor's Independence Declaration ...................................................................................................................
36
Independent Auditor's Report .............................................................................................................................
37
ASX Additional Information..................................................................................................................................
|
41
|
Important Information and Disclaimers ..............................................................................................................
|
44
onlyCORPORATE DIRECTORY
DIRECTORS
Bradley Drabsch (Non-Executive Chairman) Michael Gumbley (Managing Director) Chris Bowden (Executive Director)
useAaron Bertolatti (Finance Director)
Marta Luisa Ortiz Ortega (Non-Executive Director)
COMPANY SECRETARY
Aaron Bertolatti
personalREGISTERED OFFICE & PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS Level 12, 197 St Georges Terrace
PERTH WA 6000
SHARE REGISTRY
Computershare Investor Services Pty Ltd
Level 11, 172 St Georges Terrace
PERTH WA 6000
AUDITORS
Level 9 Mia Yellagonga Tower 2
5 Spring Street
ForPERTH WA 6000
STOCK EXCHANGE
Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
(Home Exchange: Perth, Western Australia)
ASX Code: MEG
WEBSITE
www.megadogold.com
DIRECTORS REPORT
The Directors present their report for Megado Gold Limited ("Megado Gold" or "the Company") and its subsidiaries ("the Group") for the financial year ended 31 December 2021.
DIRECTORS
The names of the Directors of Megado Gold during the financial year and to the date of this report are:
▪ Bradley Drabsch (Non-Executive Chairman)
▪ Michael Gumbley (Managing Director)
▪ Chris Bowden (Executive Director)
▪ Aaron Bertolatti (Finance Director & Company Secretary)
|
▪
Marta Luisa Ortiz Ortega (Non-Executive Director)
Directors have been in office since the start of the financial year to the date of this report unless otherwise stated.
DIRECTORS' INFORMATION
Bradley Drabsch - BSc (Hons), FSEG, MAIG
Non-Executive Chairman - appointed 1 February 2020
Mr Drabsch is a qualified geologist with over 20 years' experience in the mineral exploration industry. Mr Drabsch has acted personalas Managing Director, Director and Exploration Manager along with technical roles in his earlier career. Mr Drabsch has previously acted as Managing Director of DiscovEx Resources Limited (ASX:DCX) and Trek Metals Ltd (ASX:TKM), is a
founding Director of Centrepeak Resources Group Pty Ltd (CRG) a niche resources investment company which led the back door listing of gold development company Capricorn Metals Ltd (ASX:CMM). Mr Drabsch has previously worked as Exploration Manager for Doray Minerals Ltd (ASX:DRM), Montezuma Mining Company Limited (ASX:MZM) and Duketon Mining Ltd (ASX:DKM) and in key exploration roles for Ivanhoe Mines Ltd (TSX:IVN) in Mongolia and Independence Group NL (ASX:IGO).
Michael Gumbley - B.Coms, B.S.F.S, M.Sc.
Managing Director - appointed 8 March 2019
Michael Gumbley holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Sydney), a Bachelor of Science in Foreign Service from Georgetown University, Washington, USA and has a Masters of Political Science from the Sorbonne University, Paris. Michael has over 18 years international finance experience as Chief Financial Officer and Operations Financial Manager with aid and not-for- profit organisations. Michael has a deep understanding and experience in negotiating, collaborating and delivering projects in developing nations in Africa and Asia, including in Ethiopia, where he collaborated with local partners, government, and other institutions to successfully deploy over US$60 million in developing more than 6,000 charitable water projects.
Chris Bowden - PhD, GCMEE, FAusIMM(CP), FSEG Executive Director - appointed 1 February 2020
Chris Bowden is a minerals industry professional with over 20 years' experience globally in exploration, deposit discovery, res urce delineation, feasibility studies, and mining. Chris was the Exploration & General Manager of ASCOM Precious Metals Mining in East Africa for 5 years, based in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The role involved the exploration and development of orogenic gold, VMS gold and base metal projects in Ethiopia, Sudan and elsewhere in East and North Africa. He was responsible for the development of the Dish Mountain Gold Deposit from initial discovery, mapping, drilling, modelling, feasibility studies, and coordination of the overall African portfolio achieving a resource base approaching 2 million ounces of gold. Chris has had success in numerous roles, including: Exploration Manager in South Korea for Southern Gold Ltd (ASX: SAU); Senior Geologist for Auzex Resources Ltd (ASX: AZX); and Ivanhoe Mines Ltd throughout Mongolia and China (TSX: IVN). Chris has a deep understanding of the discovery, exploration and development of gold and mineral projects. Chris has a Bachelor of Science majoring in Geology and Chemistry, and a PhD in Economic Geology (both from James Cook University, QLD), as well as postgraduate finance and economics qualifications (GCMEE, Curtin University). Chris is a Fellow and Chartered Professional of the AusIMM (FAusIMM(CP)), and Fellow of the SEG (FSEG).
Aaron Bertolatti - B.Com, CA, ACG
Finance Director and Company Secretary - appointed 8 March 2019
Aaron Bertolatti is a qualified Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary with over 15 years' experience in the mining
onlyMarta Ortiz has 20 years of international business development experience in the consumer finance and payments industry, working for major banks in both the USA and Europe. She has a Bachelor of Law (LLB) and a Bachelor of Business Administration from ICADE, Universidad Pontificia de Comillas in Madrid, Spain (BA).
industry and accounting profession. Aaron has both local and international experience and provides assistance to a number
of resource companies with financial accounting and stock exchange compliance. Aaron has significant experience in the administration of ASX listed companies, corporate governance and corporate finance.
Marta Luisa Ortiz Ortega - BA, LLB, Senior Management Program, Instituto de Empresa, Madrid Non-Executive Director - appointed 27 August 2020
DIRECTORSHIPS OF OTHER LISTED COMPANIES
Directorships of other listed companies held by current directors in the 3 years immediately before the end of the financial year are as follows:
Director
|
Company
|
Period of Directorship
|
|
|
Bradley Drabsch
|
Trek Metals Limited (ASX: TKM)
|
Director from August 2016 to September 2019
|
|
|
Jade Gas Holdings Limited (ASX: JGH)
|
Director since April 2019 to January 2022
|
|
|
Discovex Resources Limited (ASX: DCX)
|
Director since December 2019 to April 2021
|
|
A ron Bertolatti
|
Future Metals NL (ASX: FME)
|
Director since June 2018
INTERESTS IN THE SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY
As at the date of this report, the interests of the Directors in the securities of Megado Gold are:
Director
|
Ordinary Shares
|
Options -$0.20 each, expiring 27-
|
|
|
|
Oct-2024
|
|
Michael Gumbley
|
2,305,001
|
1,400,000
|
|
Bradley Drabsch
|
600,000
|
750,000
|
|
Ch is Bowden
|
585,000
|
2,500,000
|
|
Aaron Bertolatti
|
2,283,334
|
400,000
|
|
Marta Luisa Ortiz Ortega
|
3,745,763
|
-
|
|
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The Company loss after providing for income tax amounted to $1,024,923 for the year ended 31 December 2021 (31 December 2020 $1,217,535).
December 2020 $1,217,535).
|
DIVIDENDS
For
No dividends were paid or declared. The directors do not recommend the payment of a dividend.
CORPORATE STRUCTURE
Megado Gold is a company limited by shares, which is incorporated and domiciled in Australia.
NATURE OF OPERATIONS AND PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES
Megado Gold Ltd is an ASX listed company with five high-quality gold exploration assets covering 511km2 and one licence application covering 227km2 in southern and western Ethiopia with the geological potential to host gold deposits of significant scale. Ethiopia contains a world-class greenstone geological terrane and hosts part of the prolific Arabian-Nubian Shield (ANS).
