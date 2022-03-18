Megado Gold : Annual Report - 31 December 2021

DIRECTORS REPORT

The Directors present their report for Megado Gold Limited ("Megado Gold" or "the Company") and its subsidiaries ("the Group") for the financial year ended 31 December 2021.

DIRECTORS

The names of the Directors of Megado Gold during the financial year and to the date of this report are:

▪ Bradley Drabsch (Non-Executive Chairman) ▪ Michael Gumbley (Managing Director) only▪ Chris Bowden (Executive Director) ▪ Aaron Bertolatti (Finance Director & Company Secretary) use ▪ Marta Luisa Ortiz Ortega (Non-Executive Director)

Directors have been in office since the start of the financial year to the date of this report unless otherwise stated.

DIRECTORS' INFORMATION

Bradley Drabsch - BSc (Hons), FSEG, MAIG

Non-Executive Chairman - appointed 1 February 2020

Mr Drabsch is a qualified geologist with over 20 years' experience in the mineral exploration industry. Mr Drabsch has acted personalas Managing Director, Director and Exploration Manager along with technical roles in his earlier career. Mr Drabsch has previously acted as Managing Director of DiscovEx Resources Limited (ASX:DCX) and Trek Metals Ltd (ASX:TKM), is a

founding Director of Centrepeak Resources Group Pty Ltd (CRG) a niche resources investment company which led the back door listing of gold development company Capricorn Metals Ltd (ASX:CMM). Mr Drabsch has previously worked as Exploration Manager for Doray Minerals Ltd (ASX:DRM), Montezuma Mining Company Limited (ASX:MZM) and Duketon Mining Ltd (ASX:DKM) and in key exploration roles for Ivanhoe Mines Ltd (TSX:IVN) in Mongolia and Independence Group NL (ASX:IGO).

Michael Gumbley - B.Coms, B.S.F.S, M.Sc.

Managing Director - appointed 8 March 2019

Michael Gumbley holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Sydney), a Bachelor of Science in Foreign Service from Georgetown University, Washington, USA and has a Masters of Political Science from the Sorbonne University, Paris. Michael has over 18 years international finance experience as Chief Financial Officer and Operations Financial Manager with aid and not-for- profit organisations. Michael has a deep understanding and experience in negotiating, collaborating and delivering projects in developing nations in Africa and Asia, including in Ethiopia, where he collaborated with local partners, government, and other institutions to successfully deploy over US$60 million in developing more than 6,000 charitable water projects.

ForCh is Bowden - PhD, GCMEE, FAusIMM(CP), FSEG Executive Director - appointed 1 February 2020

Chris Bowden is a minerals industry professional with over 20 years' experience globally in exploration, deposit discovery, res urce delineation, feasibility studies, and mining. Chris was the Exploration & General Manager of ASCOM Precious Metals Mining in East Africa for 5 years, based in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The role involved the exploration and development of orogenic gold, VMS gold and base metal projects in Ethiopia, Sudan and elsewhere in East and North Africa. He was responsible for the development of the Dish Mountain Gold Deposit from initial discovery, mapping, drilling, modelling, feasibility studies, and coordination of the overall African portfolio achieving a resource base approaching 2 million ounces of gold. Chris has had success in numerous roles, including: Exploration Manager in South Korea for Southern Gold Ltd (ASX: SAU); Senior Geologist for Auzex Resources Ltd (ASX: AZX); and Ivanhoe Mines Ltd throughout Mongolia and China (TSX: IVN). Chris has a deep understanding of the discovery, exploration and development of gold and mineral projects. Chris has a Bachelor of Science majoring in Geology and Chemistry, and a PhD in Economic Geology (both from James Cook University, QLD), as well as postgraduate finance and economics qualifications (GCMEE, Curtin University). Chris is a Fellow and Chartered Professional of the AusIMM (FAusIMM(CP)), and Fellow of the SEG (FSEG).

| 3 | Annual Report - 31 December 2021