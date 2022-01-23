Megado Gold : Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 5B

The two key takeaways for me were the quality of our staff and the potential of our projects. In short, Megado's staff are excellent. They continually demonstrate profound knowledge of the region's geology, and their counsel is regularly sought from Ministry officials and other exploration companies in the Adola Gold Belt. The fact that almost all of them worked at nearby Lega Dembi or Sakaro, which have produced >3Moz Au, has proven extremely helpful in being able to identify similarities to those major systems and bodes extremely well for Megado's to optimise its portfolio's potential.

As important to the future growth of the company, Megado's land portfolio continues to exhibit tremendous promise. At Babicho and Chakata, systematic exploration continues. Given the visual observations in trenching and sampling activities, we expect to expand activities at both sites significantly in 2022. The presence of marked artisanal activity similarly confirms the presence of gold in the area. The team and I are extremely excited for Megado's outlook in 2022."

Figure 1: The Megado Gold team with local dignitaries in Ethiopia