Megado Gold : Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 5B

Megado continues to advance its exploration activities unhindered across its four gold projects in the Adola Gold Belt (Babicho, Chakata, Dawa, and Mormora).
ASX Announcement
24 January 2022
onlyHIGHLIGHTS
QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES AND CASHFLOW REPORT
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
use
Despite the recent State of Emergency announced by the government of Ethiopia, the Company continues its day-to-day operations
Megado's tenements are several days' drive from the principal points of
conflict
Megado's workforce is almost entirely made up of Ethiopian experts who are embedded in, and supported by, the communities where the Company
Megado continues to monitor the situation as it pertains to its operations
personal
while pursuing an uncompromising commitment to safety
Cash at $1.24m as of 31 December 2021
Ethiopian-focused gold explorer Megado Gold (ASX:MEG) (Megado or the Company) is pleased to
provide the following commentary on its activities and an Appendix 5B for the quarter ended 31 December 2021.
ETHIOPIA TRAVEL
Megado Gold CEO and Managing Director, Michael Gumbley, travelled to Ethiopia several times during
the most recent quarter. He commented:
For
"It was great to be back on the ground in Ethiopia. The country continues to attract substantial investment
across industries, particularly in the mining sector. I was fortunate enough to be present at a ceremony celebrating several new mining projects, including the Kurmuk Gold Mine, a deposit originally discovered by Megado's Executive Director, Dr. Chris Bowden.
Megado Gold Ltd
Australian Registered Address
Directors
ACN 635 895 082
12/197 St Georges Terrace
Brad Drabsch (Non-Exec. Chair)
ASX: MEG
PERTH WA 6000 Australia
Michael Gumbley (MD and CEO)
Issued Capital
Chris Bowden (Exec. Tech. Director)
T +61 8 6141 3260
Marta Ortiz (Non-Exec. Director)
71.5m Shares
Aaron Bertolatti (Finance Director)
16.3m Options
E info@megadogold.com
W www.megadogold.com
For personal use only
The two key takeaways for me were the quality of our staff and the potential of our projects. In short, Megado's staff are excellent. They continually demonstrate profound knowledge of the region's geology, and their counsel is regularly sought from Ministry officials and other exploration companies in the Adola Gold Belt. The fact that almost all of them worked at nearby Lega Dembi or Sakaro, which have produced >3Moz Au, has proven extremely helpful in being able to identify similarities to those major systems and bodes extremely well for Megado's to optimise its portfolio's potential.
As important to the future growth of the company, Megado's land portfolio continues to exhibit tremendous promise. At Babicho and Chakata, systematic exploration continues. Given the visual observations in trenching and sampling activities, we expect to expand activities at both sites significantly in 2022. The presence of marked artisanal activity similarly confirms the presence of gold in the area. The team and I are extremely excited for Megado's outlook in 2022."
Figure 1: The Megado Gold team with local dignitaries in Ethiopia
Overall, harder than usual rains during the rainy season necessitated a reduction in activities at Megado's projects in the Adola Gold Belt. Instead, much of the quarter was applied to modelling structures based on previous activities and continued field reconnaissance. Megado also used this time to advance community
personaluse only
development projects which were greatly welcomed by our local partners in the field.
For
Figure 2: Megado performed maintenance on access roads and other activities for
local communities surrounding the Babicho Gold Project
BABICHO GOLD PROJECT
use only
personal
Figure 3: Babicho Gold Project Overview - Silingo Shear in centre (coincident with soil anomaly),
Biloya Shear to the east - both part of the tenement scale Babicho Shear Zone,
which in turn is part of the belt-wide Lega Dembi-Sakaro Shear Zone.
Megado remains extremely confident of Babicho's potential. Encouraging trenching results, broad mineralisation, and similarities to Lega Dembi's lithology imbue confidence that Babicho has the capacity to host gold deposits of significant scale (see September 2021Quarterly Reportfor a summary). Focus at Babicho has been on the Roba Shakiso Prospect. Roba Shakiso hosts the highly altered Silingo Shear zone that trends north-south and dips primarily to the east with lineation measurements indicating a northly
Forplunge. This zone will be the target of future exploration work in 2022 with the expectation that gold mineralisation is hosted along the Silingo Shear.
For personal use only
Table 1 - Significant Intercepts from trenching program at the Roba Shakiso Prospect, Babicho Gold Project
Trench ID
From (m)
To (m)
Depth
Au
(m)
(g/t)
BBTR016
72
102
30
1.06
inc.
96
102
6
3.03
BBTR012
70
91
21
1.46
inc.
80
91
11
2.55
and
45
51
6
1.75
BBTR015
123
137
14
1.09
inc.
123
129
6
2.13
BBTR011
55
85
30
0.84
inc.
71
81
10
2.04
All reported widths are downhole and are not necessarily indicative of true widths.
Figure 4: Phase 2 trenching results at the Babicho Gold Project
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Megado Gold Ltd. published this content on 23 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2022 22:23:05 UTC.