Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Megado Gold Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MEG   AU0000105025

MEGADO GOLD LIMITED

(MEG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Megado Gold : Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 5B

01/23/2022 | 05:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
operates
Megado continues to advance its exploration activities unhindered across its four gold projects in the Adola Gold Belt (Babicho, Chakata, Dawa, and Mormora).

ASX Announcement

24 January 2022

onlyHIGHLIGHTS

QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES AND CASHFLOW REPORT

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

use

Despite the recent State of Emergency announced by the government of Ethiopia, the Company continues its day-to-day operations

  1. Megado's tenements are several days' drive from the principal points of

conflict

  1. Megado's workforce is almost entirely made up of Ethiopian experts who are embedded in, and supported by, the communities where the Company
  1. Megado continues to monitor the situation as it pertains to its operations

personal

while pursuing an uncompromising commitment to safety

Cash at $1.24m as of 31 December 2021

Ethiopian-focused gold explorer Megado Gold (ASX:MEG) (Megado or the Company) is pleased to

provide the following commentary on its activities and an Appendix 5B for the quarter ended 31 December 2021.

ETHIOPIA TRAVEL

Megado Gold CEO and Managing Director, Michael Gumbley, travelled to Ethiopia several times during

the most recent quarter. He commented:

For

"It was great to be back on the ground in Ethiopia. The country continues to attract substantial investment

across industries, particularly in the mining sector. I was fortunate enough to be present at a ceremony celebrating several new mining projects, including the Kurmuk Gold Mine, a deposit originally discovered by Megado's Executive Director, Dr. Chris Bowden.

Megado Gold Ltd

Australian Registered Address

Directors

ACN 635 895 082

12/197 St Georges Terrace

Brad Drabsch (Non-Exec. Chair)

ASX: MEG

PERTH WA 6000 Australia

Michael Gumbley (MD and CEO)

Issued Capital

Chris Bowden (Exec. Tech. Director)

T +61 8 6141 3260

Marta Ortiz (Non-Exec. Director)

71.5m Shares

Aaron Bertolatti (Finance Director)

16.3m Options

E info@megadogold.com

W www.megadogold.com

For personal use only

The two key takeaways for me were the quality of our staff and the potential of our projects. In short, Megado's staff are excellent. They continually demonstrate profound knowledge of the region's geology, and their counsel is regularly sought from Ministry officials and other exploration companies in the Adola Gold Belt. The fact that almost all of them worked at nearby Lega Dembi or Sakaro, which have produced >3Moz Au, has proven extremely helpful in being able to identify similarities to those major systems and bodes extremely well for Megado's to optimise its portfolio's potential.

As important to the future growth of the company, Megado's land portfolio continues to exhibit tremendous promise. At Babicho and Chakata, systematic exploration continues. Given the visual observations in trenching and sampling activities, we expect to expand activities at both sites significantly in 2022. The presence of marked artisanal activity similarly confirms the presence of gold in the area. The team and I are extremely excited for Megado's outlook in 2022."

Figure 1: The Megado Gold team with local dignitaries in Ethiopia

Overall, harder than usual rains during the rainy season necessitated a reduction in activities at Megado's projects in the Adola Gold Belt. Instead, much of the quarter was applied to modelling structures based on previous activities and continued field reconnaissance. Megado also used this time to advance community

personaluse only

development projects which were greatly welcomed by our local partners in the field.

For

Figure 2: Megado performed maintenance on access roads and other activities for

local communities surrounding the Babicho Gold Project

BABICHO GOLD PROJECT

use only

personal

Figure 3: Babicho Gold Project Overview - Silingo Shear in centre (coincident with soil anomaly),

Biloya Shear to the east - both part of the tenement scale Babicho Shear Zone,

which in turn is part of the belt-wide Lega Dembi-Sakaro Shear Zone.

Megado remains extremely confident of Babicho's potential. Encouraging trenching results, broad mineralisation, and similarities to Lega Dembi's lithology imbue confidence that Babicho has the capacity to host gold deposits of significant scale (see September 2021Quarterly Reportfor a summary). Focus at Babicho has been on the Roba Shakiso Prospect. Roba Shakiso hosts the highly altered Silingo Shear zone that trends north-south and dips primarily to the east with lineation measurements indicating a northly

Forplunge. This zone will be the target of future exploration work in 2022 with the expectation that gold mineralisation is hosted along the Silingo Shear.

For personal use only

Table 1 - Significant Intercepts from trenching program at the Roba Shakiso Prospect, Babicho Gold Project

Trench ID

From (m)

To (m)

Depth

Au

(m)

(g/t)

BBTR016

72

102

30

1.06

inc.

96

102

6

3.03

BBTR012

70

91

21

1.46

inc.

80

91

11

2.55

and

45

51

6

1.75

BBTR015

123

137

14

1.09

inc.

123

129

6

2.13

BBTR011

55

85

30

0.84

inc.

71

81

10

2.04

All reported widths are downhole and are not necessarily indicative of true widths.

Figure 4: Phase 2 trenching results at the Babicho Gold Project

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Megado Gold Ltd. published this content on 23 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2022 22:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MEGADO GOLD LIMITED
05:24pMEGADO GOLD : Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 5B
PU
2021MEGADO GOLD : Hits Gold Mineralization at Chakata Project in Ethiopia
MT
2021Megado Gold Limited Provides an Update on Progress at its Chakata Gold Project, Located..
CI
2021MEGADO GOLD : Discovers Broad Gold Zones at Babichio Gold Project in Ethiopia; Shares Jump..
MT
2021Megado Gold Provides Updates from Babicho Gold Project
CI
2021Megado Gold Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021Megado Gold Limited Reports Consolidated Earnings Results for the Six Months Ended June..
CI
2021MEGADO GOLD : Finds Broad Gold Zones at Babichio Project in Ethiopia
MT
2021Megado Gold Limited Announces Broad Gold Zones in Second Trenching Program at the Babic..
CI
2021MEGADO GOLD : Confirms Megado Project's Potential to Host 'Significant Gold Deposits'
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,22 M -0,87 M -0,87 M
Net cash 2020 5,02 M 3,60 M 3,60 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,71x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6,44 M 4,64 M 4,62 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart MEGADO GOLD LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Megado Gold Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael Gumbley Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Bradley James Drabsch Non-Executive Chairman
Chris Bowden Executive Director
Aaron Dean Bertolatti Secretary & Director
Marta Luisa Ortiz Ortega Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEGADO GOLD LIMITED8.43%5
NEWMONT CORPORATION2.93%50 411
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION1.12%34 541
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-5.55%21 592
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-5.42%18 476
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED3.19%14 851