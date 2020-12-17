Log in
MegaFon : Resolutions taken by the Board of Directors

12/17/2020 | 06:07am EST
  • To approve Khachatur Pombukhchan as the candidate to be elected to the position of the Company's Executive Director for recommended term of 3 (Three) years.
  • To approve the following list of candidates for voting to be elected to the Company's Management Board:
    • Gevork Vermishyan
    • Valentina Vatrak
    • Vlad Wolfson
    • Pavel Korchagin
    • Elena Martynova
    • Nikita Orlov
    • Sergey Pereverzev
    • Khachatur Pombukhchan
    • Alexander Sobolev
  • To convene the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting ('EGM') of MegaFon in the form of absentee voting to be held on 21 January 2021, and to add the following item into the agenda of EGM of the Company:
    • Election of the Company's Executive Director
    • Election of the Company's Management Board

  • 28 December 2020 was approved as the record date for the purpose of compiling the list of persons entitled to participate in the EGM on the basis of information from the Company's register.

    For more information:

    PJSC MegaFon

    Notes to Editors

    MegaFon PJSC is a pan-Russian operator of digital opportunities, operating in all segments of the telecommunications markets in Russia, and in the Republics of Abkhazia, South Ossetia and Tajikistan. MegaFon is a recognised market leader in the provision of mobile data services, was the first operator in Russia to launch commercial operation of a third generation (3G) network and was the first operator in the world to launch commercial operation of an LTE Advanced (4G) data network. Additional information about MegaFon and the products and services provided by MegaFon can be found at: http://www.megafon.ru.

    Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

    Some of the information in this document may contain or refer to projections or other forward‑looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as 'expect', 'believe', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'forecast', 'intend', 'will', 'could', 'may', or 'might' the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. The Company wishes to caution you that these statements are only predictions, and are based upon various assumptions which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control. We may not achieve or accomplish these plans or predictions. The Company does not necessarily intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in projections or forward-looking statements of the Company, including, among others, general economic conditions, the competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in the industries in which the Company operates, as well as many other risks specifically related to the Company and its business and operations.

Disclaimer

OJSC MegaFon published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 11:06:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
