ANNOUNCEMENT ON

STRUCTURAL CHANGES OF OPERATION

The undersigned EU-SOLARTrading and Services Public Company Limited by Shares (registered seat: 7630 Pécs, Koksz street 127.; registration authority: Pécs County Court as Court of Registration; registration number: 02-10-060424; hereinafter: Issuer) hereby informs the public that the Issuer has undergone an organizational transformation in the recent months to enhance its operational efficiency and effectiveness. As part of this transformation, the Issuer has reorganized its activities into three business units:

retail business;

corporate business;

wholesale business.

These structural changes will enable the Issuer to serve its customers in a more focused and efficient manner. Additionally, the Issuer has optimized its organizational headcount, ensuring that it can maintain the same level of efficiency with fewer staff.

The aforesaid transformation has been completed by 28 June 2024. The Issuer is confident that these changes will make the company even more successful and will continue to deliver sustainable growth and positive results for its investors.

Pécs, 1 July 2024

EU-SOLAR Plc.

