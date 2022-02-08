Megaport : 1HFY22 Market Update

1. Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) is revenue (excluding one-off and non-recurring revenue) for the month of December.
2. Annu lised Revenue is MRR for the month of December multiplied by 12.
3. Tot l Services comprises of Ports, Virtual Cross Connections (VXCs), Megaport Cloud Router (MCR), Megaport Virtual Edge (MVE), and Internet Exchange (IX).
+7%
Total Number of Customers
2,285 2,455
30 JUNE 2021 31 DECEMBER 2021
+20%
Total Number of MCRs
502
603
30 JUNE 2021
31 DECEMBER 2021
3
COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS
Company Highlights 1HFY22
only
Cloud Onramps
Installed Data Centres1
Partner Ecosystem
7
240
6
411
FY22
3
NEW
NEW
TOTAL
NEW
TOTAL
use
Enabled Data Centres2
Cloud Regions
3
124
7
768
NEW
TOTAL
NEW
TOTAL
nal
1. Inst lled Data Centres are Data Centres in which Megaport has a Point of Presence with physical networking hardware.
2. En bled Data Centres is the total of Installed Data Centres plus Extended Data Centres. Extended Data Centres are data centres that can be connected directly to Megaport networking hardware within Installed Data Centres by means of interconnection
4
services offered directly by the data centre campus / facility operator of an Installed Data Centre.
3. Announced Jan 17, 2022
COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS
Revenue Performance 1HFY22
only
Global
Asia Paciﬁc
North America
Europe
1HFY22
1HFY22
1HFY22
1HFY22
$15.8M
$26.6M
$8.8M
$51.2M
use
$3.5M
28%
$9.4M
55%
$2.3M
35%
$15.2M
42%
1HFY21: $12.3M
1HFY21: $6.5M
1HFY21: $36.0M
1HFY21: $17.2M
Note: Growth rates are calculated using the actual $ values.
5
nal
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Megaport Ltd. published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 22:47:06 UTC.