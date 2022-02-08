Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Megaport Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MP1   AU000000MP15

MEGAPORT LIMITED

(MP1)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/08 06:47:58 pm
13.12 AUD   -0.98%
05:48pMEGAPORT : Half Year Report and Accounts
PU
01/27TRANSCRIPT : Megaport Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
01/18MEGAPORT : Global Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Megaport : 1HFY22 Market Update

02/08/2022 | 05:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

nal use only

Market Update

1HFY22 HALF YEAR RESULTS

9 FEBRUARY 2022

Megaport Limited | ACN 607 301 959 | ASX: MP1

Company

Financial

Business

Channel

Megaport ONE

Appendix

Highlights

Performance

Update

Update

nal use only

Company Highlights 1HFY22

2

COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS

Company Highlights 1HFY22

+23%+23%

only

Monthly Recurring Revenue1

Annualised Revenue2

$7.5M

$9.2M

$89.8M

$110.4M

use

30 JUNE 2021

31 DECEMBER 2021

30 JUNE 2021

31 DECEMBER 2021

+12%

+11%

Total Number of Services3

Total Number of Ports

21,712

24,359

7,689

8,523

nal

30 JUNE 2021

31 DECEMBER 2021

30 JUNE 2021

31 DECEMBER 2021

1. Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) is revenue (excluding one-off and non-recurring revenue) for the month of December.

2. Annu lised Revenue is MRR for the month of December multiplied by 12.

3. Tot l Services comprises of Ports, Virtual Cross Connections (VXCs), Megaport Cloud Router (MCR), Megaport Virtual Edge (MVE), and Internet Exchange (IX).

+7%

Total Number of Customers

2,285 2,455

30 JUNE 2021 31 DECEMBER 2021

+20%

Total Number of MCRs

502

603

30 JUNE 2021

31 DECEMBER 2021

3

COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS

Company Highlights 1HFY22

only

Cloud Onramps

Installed Data Centres1

Partner Ecosystem

7

240

6

411

FY22

3

NEW

NEW

TOTAL

NEW

TOTAL

use

Enabled Data Centres2

Cloud Regions

3

124

7

768

NEW

TOTAL

NEW

TOTAL

nal

1. Inst lled Data Centres are Data Centres in which Megaport has a Point of Presence with physical networking hardware.

2. En bled Data Centres is the total of Installed Data Centres plus Extended Data Centres. Extended Data Centres are data centres that can be connected directly to Megaport networking hardware within Installed Data Centres by means of interconnection

4

services offered directly by the data centre campus / facility operator of an Installed Data Centre.

3. Announced Jan 17, 2022

COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue Performance 1HFY22

only

Global

Asia Paciﬁc

North America

Europe

1HFY22

1HFY22

1HFY22

1HFY22

$15.8M

$26.6M

$8.8M

$51.2M

use

$3.5M

28%

$9.4M

55%

$2.3M

35%

$15.2M

42%

1HFY21: $12.3M

1HFY21: $6.5M

1HFY21: $36.0M

1HFY21: $17.2M

Note: Growth rates are calculated using the actual $ values.

5

nal

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Megaport Ltd. published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 22:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MEGAPORT LIMITED
05:48pMEGAPORT : Half Year Report and Accounts
PU
01/27TRANSCRIPT : Megaport Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
01/18MEGAPORT : Global Update
PU
01/17Megaport Announces Partnership with TD SYNNEX as Leading Network as a Service (NaaS) Ve..
BU
01/16Megaport Announces Expansion to Mexico, Bringing Network as a Service (NaaS) and Direct..
BU
01/16Megaport Limited Plans to Expand Services to Mexico
CI
2021MEGAPORT : Application for quotation of securities - MP1
PU
2021MEGAPORT : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
2021Megaport Virtual Edge, Megaport's On-demand NFV Service, Brings Branch-to-Cloud Connect..
BU
2021Megaport Limited Announces the Availability of VMware SD-WAN on Megaport Virtual Edge
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 112 M 79,9 M 79,9 M
Net income 2022 -25,6 M -18,2 M -18,2 M
Net cash 2022 73,7 M 52,5 M 52,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 -84,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 091 M 1 490 M 1 490 M
EV / Sales 2022 18,0x
EV / Sales 2023 12,7x
Nbr of Employees 200
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart MEGAPORT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Megaport Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEGAPORT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 13,25 AUD
Average target price 18,58 AUD
Spread / Average Target 40,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vincent English Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sean Cassidy Chief Financial Officer
Bevan Andrew Slattery Non-Executive Chairman
John Veizades Vice President-Product & Engineering
Darren Wilson Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEGAPORT LIMITED-28.61%1 487
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-10.52%2 256 182
SEA LIMITED-30.21%87 730
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-17.60%79 643
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-19.20%63 763
SYNOPSYS INC.-17.19%46 820