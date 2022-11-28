Advanced search
    MP1   AU000000MP15

MEGAPORT LIMITED

(MP1)
2022-11-28
6.490 AUD   -2.26%
04:03pMegaport Adds Cloud and Networking Sales Veteran Jeff Tworek to the Executive Team as Chief Revenue Officer
BU
11/22Transcript : Megaport Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
11/15Element Critical Partners with Megaport
CI
Megaport Adds Cloud and Networking Sales Veteran Jeff Tworek to the Executive Team as Chief Revenue Officer

11/28/2022 | 04:03pm EST
Jeff Tworek joins Megaport as Chief Revenue Officer after senior leadership roles at Contrast Security and Akamai Technologies

Megaport​ (ASX: MP1), a leading global Network as a Service (NaaS) provider, announced today the addition of Jeff Tworek to the executive team as Chief Revenue Officer. Tworek will be responsible for overall revenue generation and will manage all aspects of Megaport’s global sales organisation.

Mr Tworek brings more than 30 years of cloud and networking industry experience operating commercial business units within billion-dollar companies, including nearly 20 years at Akamai Technologies, to Megaport. Prior to joining the Company, Mr Tworek held the CRO position at Contrast Security, where he helped the company scale its teams, bring in key leadership, and prepare the company for growth. He brings a wealth of high growth and expansion-related expertise from his time spent at both start-ups and large, established organizations.

“We are delighted to welcome Jeff to the team,” said Vincent English, Chief Executive Officer, Megaport. “Jeff’s experience with leading and transforming global sales organisations and rapidly accelerating revenue growth will provide Megaport with the leadership and expertise to drive continued adoption of our platform globally.”

“Jeff’s career in the tech sector has focused on penetrating new markets with evolutionary technologies, and helping companies adopt transformational approaches to solving problems that ultimately drive higher levels of customer experience, efficiency and effectiveness,” English continued. “His skill set will strengthen our team and support our drive to transform the way our customers and partners grow their businesses.”

“I am delighted to join Megaport at a pivotal point for the company,” Tworek said. “As an established leader and innovator in the cloud connectivity and NaaS space, Megaport has a huge opportunity to put our industry-changing solution in the hands of more customers and partners around the world. I look forward to working with our global teams to capture greater market share and advance Megaport’s mission to transform the way businesses, data centres, systems integrators, and managed service providers build agile networks in the cloud.”

Based in Chicago, Illinois, Jeff Tworek reports directly to Vincent English.

About Megaport

Megaport is a leading provider of Network as a Service (NaaS) solutions. The company’s global Software Defined Network (SDN) helps businesses rapidly connect their network to services via an easy-to-use portal or our open API. Megaport offers agile networking capabilities that reduce operating costs and increase speed to market compared to traditional networking solutions. Megaport partners with the world’s top cloud service providers, including AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, as well as the largest data centre operators, systems integrators and managed service providers in the world. Megaport is an ISO/IEC 27001-certified company.


All news about MEGAPORT LIMITED
11/22Transcript : Megaport Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
11/15Element Critical Partners with Megaport
CI
10/19Megaport's July-September Revenue Rises 5% to $23 Million
MT
10/18Transcript : Megaport Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 19, 2022
CI
10/11Megaport and Zenlayer Announce Strategic Partnership to Extend Their Joint Global Reach..
BU
10/11Megaport Limited Announces Strategic Partnership with Zenlayer
CI
10/06Australian shares fall but set for best week in nearly 2 years
RE
10/05Australian shares fall as recession fears resurface
RE
10/04Australian shares hit near 3-week high on banks, tech boost
RE
Analyst Recommendations on MEGAPORT LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2023 150 M 101 M 101 M
Net income 2023 -27,4 M -18,3 M -18,3 M
Net cash 2023 21,4 M 14,3 M 14,3 M
P/E ratio 2023 -37,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 026 M 686 M 686 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,68x
EV / Sales 2024 5,13x
Nbr of Employees 200
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart MEGAPORT LIMITED
Megaport Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MEGAPORT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,49 AUD
Average target price 10,29 AUD
Spread / Average Target 58,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vincent English Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sean Cassidy Chief Financial Officer
Bevan Andrew Slattery Non-Executive Chairman
Jim Brinksma Chief Technology Officer
Darren Wilson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEGAPORT LIMITED-64.22%708
ACCENTURE PLC-28.50%186 756
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-9.33%151 725
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION11.01%134 145
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.7.04%109 494
INFOSYS LIMITED-13.35%83 941