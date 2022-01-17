Log in
Megaport Announces Partnership with TD SYNNEX as Leading Network as a Service (NaaS) Vendor Partner

01/17/2022 | 04:02pm EST
Megaport’s partnership with the global IT distributor and solutions aggregator enables enterprises to accelerate their digital and network transformation

Megaport Limited (ASX: MP1) ("Megaport"), a global leading Network as a Service (NaaS) provider, today announces a partnership with TD SYNNEX, a global IT distributor and solutions aggregator, to make Megaport’s global, private Software Defined Network (SDN) platform available to TD SYNNEX customers.

“Bringing Megaport’s leading Network as a Service platform into the TD SYNNEX portfolio makes it easier for customers to modernize their network connectivity and connect quickly to leading cloud service providers,” said Rodney Foreman, Chief Revenue Officer at Megaport. “TD SYNNEX’s global scale and reach, combined with their expertise in IT solutions, makes them an ideal partner to expand our channel relationships.”

"TD SYNNEX is committed to delivering IT solutions to our customers that unlock their growth," said Cheryl Neal, vice president of New Vendor Acquisition, TD SYNNEX. "Adding Megaport’s Network as a Service offerings to our vast portfolio of IT solutions enables our customers to do great things with technology and will help accelerate their digital transformation initiatives."

The benefits of this partnership for TD SYNNEX customers include:

  • Improved network performance with reduced jitter and latency.
  • Reduced cloud egress costs to cloud on-ramps when compared to internet rates.
  • Point-and-click network provisioning to support interconnection between branch locations, data centres, cloud providers, and IT services without any hardware requirements.
  • Real-time provisioning of virtual network infrastructure and interconnections.
  • Secure, private hybrid cloud and multicloud connections to more than 360 service providers, 700+ enabled data centres, and 230+ cloud interconnect points.

Megaport enhances the TD SYNNEX portfolio of networking services by enabling customers to deploy a global, high-availability network in minutes, not months. Megaport’s NaaS platform provides private, scalable, on-demand connectivity to the world’s leading cloud services providers, such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. The company’s solutions enable agile, flexible, high-performance networking for a fraction of the cost of traditional methods.

About Megaport

Megaport is a leading provider of Network as a Service (NaaS) solutions. The company’s global Software Defined Network (SDN) helps businesses rapidly connect their network to services via an easy-to-use portal or our open API. Megaport offers agile networking capabilities that reduce operating costs and increase speed to market compared to traditional networking solutions. Megaport partners with the world’s top cloud service providers, including AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, as well as the largest data centre operators, systems integrators and managed service providers in the world. Megaport is an ISO/IEC 27001-certified company.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX' 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

© 2022 TD SYNNEX Corporation. TD SYNNEX, the TD SYNNEX Logo, and all other TD SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks of TD SYNNEX Corporation. Other names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2022
