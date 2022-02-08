Megaport : Half Year Report and Accounts

For the period from 1 July 2021 to 31 December 2021
Appendix 4D
The following information sets out the requirements of the Appendix 4D of Megaport Limited ('the Company') with the stipulated information either provided here or cross referenced to the report for the Half-year ended 31 December 2021 ("Half-year report").
This Appendix 4D covers the reporting period from 1 July 2021 to 31 December 2021. The previous corresponding period is 1 July 2020 to 31 December 2020.
Results for Announcement to the Market
Summary of Financial Information
1 July 2021
to 31 December
1 July 2020
Change
Change
2021
to 31 December 2020
$
%
Revenue from ordinary activities
51,159,980
36,004,594
15,155,386
42.1
Profit after direct network costs
30,877,396
18,222,343
12,655,053
69.4
Normalised EBITDA
(7,321,961)
(8,815,817)
1,493,856
16.9
Net loss after tax
(20,233,346)
(38,420,850)
18,187,504
47.3
Dividends
No dividend has been proposed or declared in respect of the period ended 31 December 2021.
Explanation of revenue and loss from ordinary activities
Refer to the ASX Announcement titled "1HFY22 Market Update" lodged with ASX on 9 February 2022 and the Director's Report "Review of Operations" section in the Half-year report for commentary on the results for the period and explanations to understand the Group's revenue and loss from ordinary activities.
Net tangible asset backing
31 December
31 December
2021
2020
cents
cents
Net tangible assets per ordinary share
84.42
112.72
The number of Megaport shares on issue at 31 December 2021 is 157,787,783 shares.
Entities over which control has been gained during the period
On 16 August 2021, the Group acquired 100% of the issued share capital of InnovoEdge, Inc. ("InnovoEdge"), an AI-powered multicloud and edge application orchestration company, via its wholly owned US-registered subsidiary, Megaport (USA), Inc. The company was acquired with the objective of helping Megaport drive greater functionality across its leading Network as a Service Platform, and is expected to provide customers and partners with greater visibility and control of networking, cloud and service resources. Further details are disclosed under note 5 of the Half-year report.
The information provided in the Appendix 4D is based on the Half-year report, which has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards.
The 31 December 2021 Half-year report has been reviewed and is not subject to audit dispute or qualification.
HALF-YEAR REPORT
For the Half-year ended 31 December 2021
For personal use only
Registered Office:
Level 3, 825 Ann Street
Fortitude Valley QLD 4006
For personal use only
Megaport Limited
ABN: 46 607 301 959
For the Half-year ended 31 December 2021
Contents
Page
Directors' Report
2
Auditor's Independence Declaration
7
Half-year Financial Report
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
8
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
9
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
10
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
11
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
12
Directors' Declaration
21
Independent Auditor's Review Report
22
For personal use only
Megaport Limited
ABN: 46 607 301 959
For the Half-year ended 31 December 2021
Directors' Report
The Directors present their report on the consolidated entity consisting of Megaport Limited and the entities it controlled (referred to as 'the Group' or 'consolidated entity' or 'Megaport') at the end of, or during, the Half-year ended 31 December 2021.
Directors and company secretary
The following persons were Directors of Megaport Limited during the whole period and up to the date of this report: Bevan Slattery
Vincent English Jay Adelson Naomi Seddon Michael Klayko Melinda Snowden Glo Gordon
The Company Secretary is Celia Pheasant.
Principal activities
During the period, the Group engaged in its principal activities, being:
the provisioning of on-demand elastic interconnection services;
the provisioning of internet exchange services;
the addition and integration of new service providers into the Ecosystem;
the development of product features and API integration with key partners; and
continuing to expand the geographic footprint of its Network and Marketplace.
Review of operations
Group overview
Megaport's vision is to revolutionise global connectivity. The Group's mission is to be the global leading Network as a Service ("NaaS") provider and enable customers with an agile networking methodology through the Megaport Connected Edge Strategy.
Megaport's platform uses Software Defined Networking to enable customers to rapidly connect to more than 390 leading service providers in a flexible, on-demand, and cost-effective way. The first of its kind and the leader in the market, the Group's platform has changed the way businesses consume connectivity services by creating a model that mirrors cloud-buying capabilities and is therefore more intuitive and customer-centric than the offerings from traditional telecommunications companies.
In order to align its services closely with cloud compute and storage consumption models, the Group provides a self-serve environment for interconnection. Megaport enables customers to rapidly and flexibly connect to its partner data centres, cloud service providers, network service providers, and managed service providers, collectively known as the Ecosystem.
Customers connect to the Ecosystem by acquiring 'Megaport's' ("Ports") and building Virtual Cross Connects ("VXCs") to their chosen destinations or services across the Megaport Network. Connectivity services can be directly controlled by customers via mobile devices and desktop environments through Megaport's portal, and its open Application Programming Interface ("API").
2
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Megaport Ltd. published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 22:47:06 UTC.