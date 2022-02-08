Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Megaport Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MP1   AU000000MP15

MEGAPORT LIMITED

(MP1)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/08 06:47:58 pm
13.12 AUD   -0.98%
05:48pMEGAPORT : Half Year Report and Accounts
PU
01/27TRANSCRIPT : Megaport Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
01/18MEGAPORT : Global Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Megaport : Half Year Report and Accounts

02/08/2022 | 05:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

Appendix 4D

Half-year report

For the Half-year ended

31 December 2021

For personal use only

Megaport Limited

ABN: 46 607 301 959

For the period from 1 July 2021 to 31 December 2021

Appendix 4D

The following information sets out the requirements of the Appendix 4D of Megaport Limited ('the Company') with the stipulated information either provided here or cross referenced to the report for the Half-year ended 31 December 2021 ("Half-year report").

This Appendix 4D covers the reporting period from 1 July 2021 to 31 December 2021. The previous corresponding period is 1 July 2020 to 31 December 2020.

Results for Announcement to the Market

Summary of Financial Information

1 July 2021

to 31 December

1 July 2020

Change

Change

2021

to 31 December 2020

$

%

Revenue from ordinary activities

51,159,980

36,004,594

15,155,386

42.1

Profit after direct network costs

30,877,396

18,222,343

12,655,053

69.4

Normalised EBITDA

(7,321,961)

(8,815,817)

1,493,856

16.9

Net loss after tax

(20,233,346)

(38,420,850)

18,187,504

47.3

Dividends

No dividend has been proposed or declared in respect of the period ended 31 December 2021.

Explanation of revenue and loss from ordinary activities

Refer to the ASX Announcement titled "1HFY22 Market Update" lodged with ASX on 9 February 2022 and the Director's Report "Review of Operations" section in the Half-year report for commentary on the results for the period and explanations to understand the Group's revenue and loss from ordinary activities.

Net tangible asset backing

31 December

31 December

2021

2020

cents

cents

Net tangible assets per ordinary share

84.42

112.72

The number of Megaport shares on issue at 31 December 2021 is 157,787,783 shares.

Entities over which control has been gained during the period

On 16 August 2021, the Group acquired 100% of the issued share capital of InnovoEdge, Inc. ("InnovoEdge"), an AI-powered multicloud and edge application orchestration company, via its wholly owned US-registered subsidiary, Megaport (USA), Inc. The company was acquired with the objective of helping Megaport drive greater functionality across its leading Network as a Service Platform, and is expected to provide customers and partners with greater visibility and control of networking, cloud and service resources. Further details are disclosed under note 5 of the Half-year report.

The information provided in the Appendix 4D is based on the Half-year report, which has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards.

The 31 December 2021 Half-year report has been reviewed and is not subject to audit dispute or qualification.

HALF-YEAR REPORT

For the Half-year ended 31 December 2021

For personal use only

Registered Office:

Level 3, 825 Ann Street

Fortitude Valley QLD 4006

For personal use only

Megaport Limited

ABN: 46 607 301 959

For the Half-year ended 31 December 2021

Contents

Page

Directors' Report

2

Auditor's Independence Declaration

7

Half-year Financial Report

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

8

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

9

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

10

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

11

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

12

Directors' Declaration

21

Independent Auditor's Review Report

22

For personal use only

Megaport Limited

ABN: 46 607 301 959

For the Half-year ended 31 December 2021

Directors' Report

The Directors present their report on the consolidated entity consisting of Megaport Limited and the entities it controlled (referred to as 'the Group' or 'consolidated entity' or 'Megaport') at the end of, or during, the Half-year ended 31 December 2021.

Directors and company secretary

The following persons were Directors of Megaport Limited during the whole period and up to the date of this report: Bevan Slattery

Vincent English Jay Adelson Naomi Seddon Michael Klayko Melinda Snowden Glo Gordon

The Company Secretary is Celia Pheasant.

Principal activities

During the period, the Group engaged in its principal activities, being:

  • the provisioning of on-demand elastic interconnection services;
  • the provisioning of internet exchange services;
  • the addition and integration of new service providers into the Ecosystem;
  • the development of product features and API integration with key partners; and
  • continuing to expand the geographic footprint of its Network and Marketplace.

Review of operations

Group overview

Megaport's vision is to revolutionise global connectivity. The Group's mission is to be the global leading Network as a Service ("NaaS") provider and enable customers with an agile networking methodology through the Megaport Connected Edge Strategy.

Megaport's platform uses Software Defined Networking to enable customers to rapidly connect to more than 390 leading service providers in a flexible, on-demand, and cost-effective way. The first of its kind and the leader in the market, the Group's platform has changed the way businesses consume connectivity services by creating a model that mirrors cloud-buying capabilities and is therefore more intuitive and customer-centric than the offerings from traditional telecommunications companies.

In order to align its services closely with cloud compute and storage consumption models, the Group provides a self-serve environment for interconnection. Megaport enables customers to rapidly and flexibly connect to its partner data centres, cloud service providers, network service providers, and managed service providers, collectively known as the Ecosystem.

Customers connect to the Ecosystem by acquiring 'Megaport's' ("Ports") and building Virtual Cross Connects ("VXCs") to their chosen destinations or services across the Megaport Network. Connectivity services can be directly controlled by customers via mobile devices and desktop environments through Megaport's portal, and its open Application Programming Interface ("API").

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Megaport Ltd. published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 22:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MEGAPORT LIMITED
05:48pMEGAPORT : Half Year Report and Accounts
PU
01/27TRANSCRIPT : Megaport Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
01/18MEGAPORT : Global Update
PU
01/17Megaport Announces Partnership with TD SYNNEX as Leading Network as a Service (NaaS) Ve..
BU
01/16Megaport Announces Expansion to Mexico, Bringing Network as a Service (NaaS) and Direct..
BU
01/16Megaport Limited Plans to Expand Services to Mexico
CI
2021MEGAPORT : Application for quotation of securities - MP1
PU
2021MEGAPORT : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
2021Megaport Virtual Edge, Megaport's On-demand NFV Service, Brings Branch-to-Cloud Connect..
BU
2021Megaport Limited Announces the Availability of VMware SD-WAN on Megaport Virtual Edge
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 112 M 79,9 M 79,9 M
Net income 2022 -25,6 M -18,2 M -18,2 M
Net cash 2022 73,7 M 52,5 M 52,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 -84,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 091 M 1 490 M 1 490 M
EV / Sales 2022 18,0x
EV / Sales 2023 12,7x
Nbr of Employees 200
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart MEGAPORT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Megaport Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEGAPORT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 13,25 AUD
Average target price 18,58 AUD
Spread / Average Target 40,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vincent English Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sean Cassidy Chief Financial Officer
Bevan Andrew Slattery Non-Executive Chairman
John Veizades Vice President-Product & Engineering
Darren Wilson Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEGAPORT LIMITED-28.61%1 487
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-10.52%2 256 182
SEA LIMITED-30.21%87 730
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-17.60%79 643
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-19.20%63 763
SYNOPSYS INC.-17.19%46 820