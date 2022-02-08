Megaport : Half Year Report and Accounts

Megaport Limited

ABN: 46 607 301 959

For the period from 1 July 2021 to 31 December 2021

Appendix 4D

The following information sets out the requirements of the Appendix 4D of Megaport Limited ('the Company') with the stipulated information either provided here or cross referenced to the report for the Half-year ended 31 December 2021 ("Half-year report").

This Appendix 4D covers the reporting period from 1 July 2021 to 31 December 2021. The previous corresponding period is 1 July 2020 to 31 December 2020.

Results for Announcement to the Market

Summary of Financial Information

1 July 2021 to 31 December 1 July 2020 Change Change 2021 to 31 December 2020 $ % Revenue from ordinary activities 51,159,980 36,004,594 15,155,386 42.1 Profit after direct network costs 30,877,396 18,222,343 12,655,053 69.4 Normalised EBITDA (7,321,961) (8,815,817) 1,493,856 16.9 Net loss after tax (20,233,346) (38,420,850) 18,187,504 47.3

Dividends

No dividend has been proposed or declared in respect of the period ended 31 December 2021.

Explanation of revenue and loss from ordinary activities

Refer to the ASX Announcement titled "1HFY22 Market Update" lodged with ASX on 9 February 2022 and the Director's Report "Review of Operations" section in the Half-year report for commentary on the results for the period and explanations to understand the Group's revenue and loss from ordinary activities.

Net tangible asset backing

31 December 31 December 2021 2020 cents cents Net tangible assets per ordinary share 84.42 112.72

The number of Megaport shares on issue at 31 December 2021 is 157,787,783 shares.

Entities over which control has been gained during the period

On 16 August 2021, the Group acquired 100% of the issued share capital of InnovoEdge, Inc. ("InnovoEdge"), an AI-powered multicloud and edge application orchestration company, via its wholly owned US-registered subsidiary, Megaport (USA), Inc. The company was acquired with the objective of helping Megaport drive greater functionality across its leading Network as a Service Platform, and is expected to provide customers and partners with greater visibility and control of networking, cloud and service resources. Further details are disclosed under note 5 of the Half-year report.

The information provided in the Appendix 4D is based on the Half-year report, which has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards.

The 31 December 2021 Half-year report has been reviewed and is not subject to audit dispute or qualification.