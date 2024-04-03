Megaport pioneers enterprise networking in AWS Marketplace, ushering in a new era of cloud connectivity with AWS.

Megaport Limited (ASX: MP1) (“Megaport”), a global leading Network as a Service (NaaS) provider, announced today that it is the first ISV to list an AWS Direct Connect network service offering in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalogue with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

This development unlocks the ability for AWS customers to streamline the purchase and management of private connectivity for AWS Direct Connect within their AWS Marketplace account. Megaport’s NaaS platform is designed to empower AWS customers to optimise their cloud connectivity, ensuring reliable, high-performance, and secure network connections. AWS customers can customise their network resources while reducing latency and complexity.

“I am extremely proud to introduce Megaport in AWS Marketplace, marking a significant moment in cloud connectivity. By working with AWS, we are offering a seamless, global, and flexible network experience for our mutual customers,” said Michael Reid, CEO of Megaport.

This availability in AWS Marketplace further solidifies Megaport's commitment to driving innovation in the cloud networking landscape. The company anticipates a new era of simplified, scalable, and efficient cloud connectivity for organisations worldwide, calling on enterprises to join the Network Revolution.

Megaport’s AWS Direct Connect network service offering is now generally available in AWS Marketplace. For more information and to explore the Megaport offering, please visit our marketplace listing.

About Megaport

Megaport is changing how businesses connect their infrastructure, with one smart and simple platform to manage every connection. Build secure, scalable, and agile networks in just a few clicks, accessing global endpoints and creating private paths in minutes. Trusted by the world’s leading companies, Megaport partners with global service providers, DC operators, systems integrators, and managed services companies, and operates in 850+ enabled locations worldwide. Megaport is ISO/IEC 27001 certified. Join the network revolution at megaport.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240402915857/en/