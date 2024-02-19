Megaport Limited reported earnings results for the half year ended December 31, 2023. For the half year, the company reported sales was AUD 95.12 million compared to AUD 70.71 million a year ago. Net income was AUD 4.45 million compared to net loss of AUD 13.48 million a year ago.

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was AUD 0.03 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of AUD 0.09 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was AUD 0.03 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of AUD 0.09 a year ago.