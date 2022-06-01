Log in
    MP1   AU000000MP15

MEGAPORT LIMITED

(MP1)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  06/01 02:10:41 am EDT
6.950 AUD   -4.92%
03:32aMEGAPORT : Notification regarding unquoted securities - MP1
PU
05/25Australia shares rise; New Zealand falls as cenbank hikes rate
RE
05/03Megaport Announces Strategic Partnership With Bechtle as Network as a Service (NaaS) Vendor Partner
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Megaport : Notification regarding unquoted securities - MP1

06/01/2022 | 03:32am EDT
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

MEGAPORT LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Wednesday June 01, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

MP1AE

RESTRICTED STOCK UNITS

82,432

01/06/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

MEGAPORT LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

607301959

1.3

ASX issuer code

MP1

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

1/6/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

ASX +security code and description

MP1AE : RESTRICTED STOCK UNITS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

1/6/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

+securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme

or a summary of the terms

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20210920/pdf/450p3ypdz7j40n.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Eligible employees may participate in the Restricted Stock Unit program, under which employees will be granted a certain

AUD value worth of fully paid ordinary shares in Megaport Limited (Shares) (Share Value). Shares will be issued,

transferred or allocated to employees upon satisfaction of applicable service and performance conditions over a period of

3 years. The number of Shares to be issued, transferred or allocated on the issue date will be calculated by dividing the

Share Value by the volume-weighted average price of Shares in the 10 consecutive trading days prior to (and excluding)

the issue date (VWAP), and rounded down to the nearest whole Share.

For the purposes of calculating the number of Shares that will be issued under this Appendix 3G, the VWAP has been

assumed as AUD 7.26, however the VWAP at the time of the relevant issue may be higher or lower, resulting in a lesser

or greater number of Shares being issued.

Issue details

Number of +securities

82,432

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 4 - +Securities on issue

Part 4 - +Securities on issue

Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

MP1 : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

157,949,016

4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

MP1AE : RESTRICTED STOCK UNITS

605,854

MP1AD : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

1,778,335

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Megaport Ltd. published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 07:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
