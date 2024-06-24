With this strategic partnership, Lufthansa Systems will use Megaport’s Software Defined Network to digitally transform the aviation industry.

Megaport Limited (ASX: MP1) (“Megaport”), the global leading Network as a Service (NaaS) provider, and Lufthansa Systems, a leading aviation IT provider, today announced a new partnership that will accelerate digital transformation in the aviation industry.

The strategic partnership will see Lufthansa Systems leverage Megaport’s global Software Defined Network (SDN) to securely and reliably move the global aviation cloud from a single cloud to multiple clouds by moving core routing from cloud to Megaport. Megaport will also facilitate a secure aviation customer landing zone to expedite peering with other airlines and exchanging data.

Lufthansa Systems provides IT services to over 350 airlines worldwide. Its Global Aviation Cloud initiative aims to virtualise mission-critical airline applications and transition them to the cloud. Using Megaport’s private connectivity from resilient data centres, virtual firewalls, and virtual routing, Lufthansa Systems can securely and reliably connect airline customers to its cloud-hosted applications.

“With this partnership, Megaport is helping us to interconnect our global deployments in a resilient, diverse and on-demand way,” said Steffen Wagner, Head of Technology Centre of Excellence at Lufthansa Systems. “By using Megaport’s solutions, we’re able to go live with hybrid cloud traffic from existing data centres to Azure and Google Cloud.”

“We are excited to work with Lufthansa Systems as they innovate and deploy critical cloud services to digitally transform the aviation industry,” said Michael Reid, CEO of Megaport. “Our partnership enables the secure, high performance connectivity their customers need to rapidly scale their connectivity and unlock the full benefits of cloud computing.”

Key benefits of the partnership include reduced network costs, improved performance, enhanced security, and the ability to rapidly provision virtual network services via Megaport’s API, used as Infrastructure as Code (IaC).

About Lufthansa Systems

Lufthansa Systems GmbH is a leading airline IT provider determined to shape the future of digital aviation. It draws its unique strengths from its ability to combine profound industry know-how with forward-looking technological expertise and has lived by its slogan “We’re into IT” for more than 25 years. A wholly-owned subsidiary of the Lufthansa Group, the company offers its more than 350 customers an extensive range of successful IT products and services for the aviation industry, many of which are market leaders. Lufthansa Systems’ pioneering portfolio covers all of an airline’s business processes – in the flight deck, in the cabin, and on the ground. As a tech company and airline IT provider, Lufthansa Systems is committed to identifying its own environmental footprint and improving that of its airline customers across the globe. Headquartered in Raunheim near Frankfurt/Main, Germany, Lufthansa Systems employs around 2,800 people at its locations in 16 countries.

About Megaport

Megaport is changing how businesses connect their infrastructure, with one smart and simple platform to manage every connection. Build secure, scalable, and agile networks in just a few clicks, accessing global endpoints and creating private paths in minutes. Trusted by the world’s leading companies, Megaport partners with global service providers, DC operators, systems integrators, and managed services companies, and operates in 850+ enabled locations worldwide. Megaport is ISO/IEC 27001 certified. Join the network revolution at megaport.com.

