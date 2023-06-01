Advanced search
    532408   INE933B01012

MEGASOFT LIMITED

(532408)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-30
33.03 INR   -0.96%
03:32aMegasoft : Quarter and year ended March,31 2023
PU
01/19Megasoft Limited completed the acquisition of 40% stake in Extrovis AG.
CI
2022Megasoft Limited Announces Change in Directorate
CI
Megasoft : Quarter and year ended March,31 2023

06/01/2023 | 03:32am EDT
MEGASOFT LIMITED

CIN : 124100TN1999P1C042730

My Home Hub, lst Floor, Block-3,

Madhapur, Hyderabad - 500081,

Telangana, India,

Tel : +91 (40) 4033 0000; Fax : +91 (40) 4013 3555

email : investors@megasoft.com

Date:30.05.2023

website : www.megasoft.com

To

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze JeeJee Bhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza

Dalal Street, Fort

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra(E)

Mumbai400001

Mumbai400051

Scrip Code: 532408

Symbol: MEGASOFT

Dear Sir(s),

Sub: Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 30, 2023.

We refer to our letter dated 22"d May,2023 intimating you of the convening of the Meeting of the Board

of Directors of our Company. In this regard, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of our

Company met today & approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the

Company for the quarter and year ended on March 3L,2023 in the format prescribed under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations,2OtS and pursuant to SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD /FAC/62/2O16 dated July 5, 2016. In this connection we enclose the following:

a. Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31,,2023 b. Auditors'Report on above Standalone Audited Financial Results

c. Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 3'J,,2023 d. Auditors'Report on above Consolidated Audited Financial Results

e. Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at March 3L,2023

f. Standalone and Consolidated Cash Flow Statement for year ended March 31,2023

g. Declaration in respect of Audit Report on Audited Financial Results with unmodified opinion

Pursuant to Regulation4T of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations,2OIS and above mentioned SEBI circular, we

would be publishing an extract of the above financial results in the prescribed format in English and

Tamil Newspapers within the stipulated time. The financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) would

be available on the website of the Company i.e. at

and also

on the websites of the stock exchanges i.e. www.bseindia.com and www.nseindia.com.

+91 (44) 2461 6768; Fax : +91 (44) 2461 78t0

We further wish to inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company commenced at

6.05 p.m. and concludeU at 07'10p.m.

Kindly take the information on record.

For Megasoft Limited

Executive Director & CEO

'Megosoft Limited

Registered Office: #85, Kutchery Road, Mylapore, Chennai, India - 600 004

Corporate Office : 01st Floor, Block-3, My Home 1ub, Madhapur, Hyderabad - 50008 Telangana, India.

Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31,2023

CIN: L24100TN1999PLC042730, Phonei +9144-246t16768 Fax: +914-24617810,Email: investors@megasoft.com

Part I

(Rsl In Lakhs

Particulars

Standalone

3l March

Quarter Ended

3l March

Year ended

31 December

31 March

3l March

2023

2022

2022

2023

2022

{Audited)*

(Unaudited)

(Audited)*

(Audited)

(Audited)

I

Reven ue from Operations

250.2C

r97.10

1,410.8C

I

Other lncome

T,LLL.4A

1,L42.88

L,418.6L

4,186.13

2,670.2C

ill

Total Revenue (l+ ll)

L,LL1-.40

L,L42.88

1,668.81

4,383.23

4,081.0C

IV

Expenses:

a

Cost of materials consumed

2.t5

16.88

21,.65

  1. Pu rchases of Stock-in-Trade
  2. Changes in inventories of finished goods, Stock-in-Tradeand work-in proqress
  1. Emplovee benefits expense
  2. Finance costs
  3. Depreciation and amortisation expense

o Other expenses

b

Total Expenses (lV)

  1. Profit/ (Loss) before exceptional items and tax (lll - lV)

VI Exceptional items

vil Profit/ (Loss) after exceptional items and before tax (V +Vl)

vt I Tax expense:

  1. Current tax
  2. Deferred tax

IX Total tax expenses

  1. Net movement in regulatory deferral account balances related to profit or loss and the related deferred tax movement

97.2e

43.75

278.58

385.57

1,,034.95

427.05

349.6(

66.91

1,089.62

205.81

6s.86

65.74

102.83

284.05

339.37

199.14

293.42

1,435.55

1,,564.28

2,200.72

789.31

752.57

1,886.02

3,340.40

3,802.50

322.O9

390.31

(2t7.2t)

t,o42.83

278.50

34L.81

105.01

34L.81

322.09

390.31

t24.6C

t,147.84

620.37

62.t4

62,14

62.t4

62.L4

6}J/e)

xl Profit (toss) for the period from

continuing operations (Vll-lX+X)

xtl Profit/(loss) from discontinued operations

xilt Tax expense of discontinued operations

XIV Profit/(loss) from Discontinued operations (after tax) (Xll-Xlll)

XV Share of profit (loss) of associates

and joint ventures accounted for

using equity method

XVI Profit (toss) for the period (Xl +

XIV+XV)

XVII Other Comprehensive Income

A 1. ltems that will not be

reclassified to profit or loss:

  1. Remeasurements of post employment benefit obligations
  2. Changes in revalutaion surplus
  1. lncome tax relating to these items
    B. 1. ltems that will be reclassified to profit or loss:
  1. Income tax relating to these items

xvill Total Comprehensive income for the year (XVl+XVll)

xtx Total profit or loss, attributable

to

Profit/loss attributable to owners of parent

Total profit/loss attributable to

non-controlling interests

  1. Total Comprehensive income for the period attributable to

322.@

390.31

52.52

t,147.84

558.23

322.O9390.31 62.52 L,147.84 558.23

(2.671

(r2.64],

(2.67l,

(L2.64

3t9.42 390.31 49.88 1,145.17 545.s9

xxl Details of equity share capital

  1. Paid-upequitv share capital
  2. (face value of the share shall be indicated)

xxtl Details of debt securities xxill Other Equity excluding

revaluation neserve

xxtv Debentu re redemption neserve

  1. Earnings per share:
  1. Earnings per equity share for continuing operations
    Basic earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations
  2. Earnings per equity share for discontinued operations Basic earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations Diluted earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations
  1. Earnings per equiW share Basic earnings (loss) per share from continuing and discontinued operations
    Diluted earnings (loss) per share

from continuing and discontinued operations

xxvt Disclosure of notes on financial

results

Date: 30.05.2023

Place: Hyderabad

7,377 -OC

7,377.O0

7,377.OC

7,377.OO

7,377.OC

10.0c

10.00

10.0c

10.0c

10.0c

9,M8-t3 9,L26.O4 8,300.29 9,448.L3 8,300.29

o.4

0.53

0.08

1.s6

0.89

o.4 0.53 0.081.560.89

o.ulo.53 0.081.560.89

o.44

0.53

0.08

1.s6

0.89

For Megasoft timited

.'%K'l Sunil Kumar Kalidindi

s.:::- +/ Executive Director & cEC

/

Disclaimer

Megasoft Limited published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2023 07:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
