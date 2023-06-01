Megasoft : Quarter and year ended March,31 2023
MEGASOFT
LIMITED
CIN
: 124100TN1999P1C042730
My Home Hub,
lst Floor, Block-3,
Madhapur, Hyderabad
- 500081,
Telangana, India,
Tel
: +91 (40) 4033 0000; Fax : +91 (40) 4013 3555
email
: investors@megasoft.com
Date:30.05.2023
website : www.megasoft.com
To
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange
of India Limited
Phiroze JeeJee Bhoy
Towers
Exchange
Plaza
Dalal Street, Fort
Bandra-Kurla Complex,
Bandra(E)
Mumbai400001
Mumbai400051
Scrip Code: 532408
Symbol:
MEGASOFT
Dear Sir(s),
Sub: Outcome of
the Board Meeting held on May 30, 2023.
We refer
to our letter dated 22"d May,2023 intimating you of the convening of the Meeting of the Board
of Directors of our Company. In this regard, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of our
Company
met today & approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the
Company
for the quarter and year ended on March 3L,2023 in the format prescribed under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations,2OtS and pursuant to SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD /FAC/62/2O16 dated July 5, 2016. In this connection we enclose the following:
a. Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31,,2023 b. Auditors'Report on above Standalone Audited Financial Results
c. Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 3'J,,2023 d. Auditors'Report on above Consolidated Audited Financial Results
e. Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at March 3L,2023
f. Standalone and Consolidated Cash Flow Statement for year ended March 31,2023
g. Declaration in respect of Audit Report on Audited Financial Results with unmodified opinion
Pursuant
to Regulation4T of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations,2OIS and above mentioned SEBI circular, we
would be publishing an extract of the above financial results in the prescribed format in English and
Tamil Newspapers within the stipulated time. The financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) would
be available on
the website of the Company i.e. at
and
also
on the websites of
the stock exchanges i.e. www.bseindia.com and www.nseindia.com.
+91 (44) 2461 6768;
Fax : +91 (44) 2461 78t0
We
further wish to inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company commenced at
6.05 p.m. and concludeU
at 07'10p.m.
Kindly take
the information on record.
For Megasoft Limited
/;* $t
I
Executive Director &
CEO
i Y ii L. {.-.8 ,,4.} t-..F {
Registered Office:
#85, Kutchery Road, Mylapore, Chennai, India - 600 004
Corporate Office
: 01st Floor, Block-3, My Home 1ub, Madhapur, Hyderabad - 50008 Telangana, India.
Audited Financial Results for the
Quarter and Year ended March 31,2023
CIN:
L24100TN1999PLC042730, Phonei +9144-246t16768 Fax: +914-24617810, Email: investors@megasoft.com
Part
I
(Rsl
In Lakhs
Particulars
Standalone
3l March
Quarter Ended
3l March
Year ended
31 December
31 March
3l March
2023
2022
2022
2023
2022
{Audited)*
(Unaudited)
(Audited)*
(Audited)
(Audited)
I
Reven ue from Operations
250.2C
r97.10
1,410.8C
I
Other lncome
T,LLL.4A
1,L42.88
L,418.6L
4,186.13
2,670.2C
ill
Total Revenue
(l+ ll)
L,LL1-.40
L,L42.88
1,668.81
4,383.23
4,081.0C
IV
Expenses:
a
Cost of materials consumed
2.t5
16.88
21,.65
Pu rchases of Stock-in-Trade
Changes in inventories of finished goods, Stock-in-Trade and work-in proqress
Emplovee benefits expense
Finance costs
Depreciation and amortisation expense
o Other expenses
b
Total Expenses (lV)
Profit/ (Loss) before exceptional items and tax (lll - lV)
VI Exceptional items
vil Profit/ (Loss) after exceptional items and before tax (V +Vl)
vt I Tax expense:
Current tax
Deferred tax
IX Total tax expenses
Net movement in regulatory deferral account balances related to profit or loss and the related deferred tax movement
97.2e
43.75
278.58
385.57
1,,034.95
427.05
349.6(
66.91
1,089.62
205.81
6s.86
65.74
102.83
284.05
339.37
199.14
293.42
1,435.55
1,,564.28
2,200.72
789.31
752.57
1,886.02
3,340.40
3,802.50
322.O9
390.31
(2t7.2t)
t,o42.83
278.50
34L.81
105.01
34L.81
322.09
390.31
t24.6C
t,147.84
620.37
62.t4
62,14
62.t4
62.L4
xl Profit (toss) for the period from
continuing operations (Vll-lX+X)
xtl Profit/(loss) from discontinued operations
xilt Tax expense of discontinued operations
XIV Profit/(loss) from Discontinued operations (after tax) (Xll-Xlll)
XV Share of profit (loss) of associates
and joint ventures accounted for
using
equity method
XVI Profit (toss) for the period (Xl +
XIV+XV)
XVII Other Comprehensive Income
A 1. ltems
that will not be
reclassified
to profit or loss:
Remeasurements of post employment benefit obligations
Changes in revalutaion surplus
lncome tax relating to these items
B. 1. ltems that will be reclassified to profit or loss:
Income tax relating to these items
xvill Total Comprehensive income for the year (XVl+XVll)
xtx
Total profit or loss, attributable
to
Profit/loss
attributable to owners of parent
Total profit/loss attributable to
non-controlling interests
Total Comprehensive income for the period attributable to
322.@
390.31
52.52
t,147.84
558.23
322.O9 390.31 62.52 L,147.84 558.23
(2.671
(r2.64],
(2.67l,
(L2.64
3t9.42 390.31 49.88 1,145.17 545.s9
xxl Details of equity share capital
Paid-upequitv share capital
(face value of the share shall be indicated)
xxtl Details of debt securities xxill Other Equity excluding
revaluation
neserve
xxtv Debentu re redemption neserve
Earnings per share:
Earnings per equity share for continuing operations
Basic earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations
Earnings per equity share for discontinued operations Basic earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations Diluted earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations
Earnings per equiW share Basic earnings (loss) per share from continuing and discontinued operations
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
from continuing and discontinued operations
xxvt Disclosure of notes on financial
results
Date: 30.05.2023
Place: Hyderabad
7,377
-OC
7,377.O0
7,377.OC
7,377.OO
7,377.OC
10.0c
10.00
10.0c
10.0c
10.0c
9,M8-t3 9,L26.O4 8,300.29 9,448.L3 8,300.29
o.4 0.53 0.08 1.56 0.89
o.ul o.53 0.08 1.56 0.89
For Megasoft
timited
.'%K'l Sunil Kumar Kalidindi
s. :::- +/ Executive Director & cEC
/
Disclaimer
Megasoft Limited published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2023 07:31:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about MEGASOFT LIMITED
Sales 2022
524 M
6,33 M
6,33 M
Net income 2022
46,2 M
0,56 M
0,56 M
Net cash 2022
62,1 M
0,75 M
0,75 M
P/E ratio 2022
69,8x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
2 437 M
29,5 M
29,5 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,11x
EV / Sales 2022
7,11x
Nbr of Employees
885
Free-Float
46,8%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.