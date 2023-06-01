Megasoft : Quarter and year ended March,31 2023

MEGASOFT LIMITED

CIN : 124100TN1999P1C042730 My Home Hub, lst Floor, Block-3, Madhapur, Hyderabad - 500081, Telangana, India, Tel : +91 (40) 4033 0000; Fax : +91 (40) 4013 3555 email : investors@megasoft.com Date:30.05.2023 website : www.megasoft.com To BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze JeeJee Bhoy Towers Exchange Plaza Dalal Street, Fort Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra(E) Mumbai400001 Mumbai400051 Scrip Code: 532408 Symbol: MEGASOFT Dear Sir(s),

Sub: Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 30, 2023.

We refer to our letter dated 22"d May,2023 intimating you of the convening of the Meeting of the Board

of Directors of our Company. In this regard, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of our

Company met today & approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the

Company for the quarter and year ended on March 3L,2023 in the format prescribed under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations,2OtS and pursuant to SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD /FAC/62/2O16 dated July 5, 2016. In this connection we enclose the following:

a. Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31,,2023 b. Auditors'Report on above Standalone Audited Financial Results

c. Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 3'J,,2023 d. Auditors'Report on above Consolidated Audited Financial Results

e. Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at March 3L,2023

f. Standalone and Consolidated Cash Flow Statement for year ended March 31,2023

g. Declaration in respect of Audit Report on Audited Financial Results with unmodified opinion

Pursuant to Regulation4T of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations,2OIS and above mentioned SEBI circular, we

would be publishing an extract of the above financial results in the prescribed format in English and

Tamil Newspapers within the stipulated time. The financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) would

be available on the website of the Company i.e. at and also

on the websites of the stock exchanges i.e. www.bseindia.com and www.nseindia.com.