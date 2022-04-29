Megawide Construction : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation
Apr 29, 2022
Megawide Construction Corporation
Title of Each Class
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common
2,013,409,717
Preferred
143,626,010
Item 9
Megawide Construction CorporationMWIDE
Subject of the Disclosure
Amendment of Article Second of the Articles of Incorporation
Background/Description of the Disclosure
On 29 April 2022, the Board of Directors approved the amendment of Article Second of the Articles of Incorporation of Megawide Construction Corporation (Megawide).
Apr 29, 2022
Amendment(s)
Second (A)
That the primary purpose of this corporation is: To engage in general construction business including the constructing, enlarging, repairing, or engaging in any work upon buildings, houses & condominium, roads, plants, bridges, piers, waterworks, railroads & other structures. To own, use, improve, develop real estate of all kinds.
That the primary purpose of this corporation is: To engage in general construction business including the constructing, enlarging, repairing, or engaging in any work upon buildings, houses & condominium, roads, plants, bridges, piers, waterworks, railroads & other structures.
Second (B)(3)
The secondary purposes of this corporation are: 3. To purchase, subscribe for, or otherwise acquire and own, hold, use, invest in, develop, sell, assign, transfer, lease, take options to, mortgage, pledge, exchange, and in all ways deal with, personal and real property of every kind and description, including shares of the capital stock of corporations, bonds, notes, evidence of indebtedness, and other securities, contracts or obligations of any corporation, domestic, or foreign, without however engaging in dealership in securities, in the stock brokerage business, or in the business of an investment company.
The secondary purposes of this corporation are: 3.To purchase, subscribe for, or otherwise acquire and own, hold, use, invest in, sell, assign, transfer, lease, take options to, mortgage, pledge, exchange, and in all ways deal with, personal and real property of every kind and description, including shares of the capital stock of corporations, bonds, notes, evidence of indebtedness, and other securities, contracts or obligations of any corporation, domestic, or foreign, without however engaging in dealership in securities, in the stock brokerage business, or in the business of an investment company.
Rationale for the amendment(s)
The proposed amendments are intended to expressly remove the development of real estate in the purposes of Megawide, given that it does not engage in the business of real estate development.
Effect(s) of the amendment(s) to the business, operations and/or capital structure of the Issuer, if any
The business, operations, and/or capital structure of Megawide will not be affected by the amendment.
Other Relevant Information
The proposed amendments to the Articles of Incorporation will be presented for approval by Megawide's stockholders during their Annual Stockholders' Meeting on 30 June 2022.
