Megawide Construction : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation

Apr 29, 2022

Common 2,013,409,717 Preferred 143,626,010

Subject of the Disclosure Amendment of Article Second of the Articles of Incorporation Background/Description of the Disclosure On 29 April 2022, the Board of Directors approved the amendment of Article Second of the Articles of Incorporation of Megawide Construction Corporation (Megawide).

Date of Approval by

Board of Directors Apr 29, 2022 Date of Approval by Stockholders TBA Other Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable Not Applicable Date of Approval by Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable N/A Date of Approval by Securities and Exchange Commission TBA Date of Receipt of SEC approval TBA

Article No. From To Second (A) That the primary purpose of this corporation is: To engage in general construction business including the constructing, enlarging, repairing, or engaging in any work upon buildings, houses & condominium, roads, plants, bridges, piers, waterworks, railroads & other structures. To own, use, improve, develop real estate of all kinds. That the primary purpose of this corporation is: To engage in general construction business including the constructing, enlarging, repairing, or engaging in any work upon buildings, houses & condominium, roads, plants, bridges, piers, waterworks, railroads & other structures. Second (B)(3) The secondary purposes of this corporation are: 3. To purchase, subscribe for, or otherwise acquire and own, hold, use, invest in, develop, sell, assign, transfer, lease, take options to, mortgage, pledge, exchange, and in all ways deal with, personal and real property of every kind and description, including shares of the capital stock of corporations, bonds, notes, evidence of indebtedness, and other securities, contracts or obligations of any corporation, domestic, or foreign, without however engaging in dealership in securities, in the stock brokerage business, or in the business of an investment company. The secondary purposes of this corporation are: 3.To purchase, subscribe for, or otherwise acquire and own, hold, use, invest in, sell, assign, transfer, lease, take options to, mortgage, pledge, exchange, and in all ways deal with, personal and real property of every kind and description, including shares of the capital stock of corporations, bonds, notes, evidence of indebtedness, and other securities, contracts or obligations of any corporation, domestic, or foreign, without however engaging in dealership in securities, in the stock brokerage business, or in the business of an investment company.

Rationale for the amendment(s) The proposed amendments are intended to expressly remove the development of real estate in the purposes of Megawide, given that it does not engage in the business of real estate development.

Expected date of filing the amendments to the Articles of Incorporation with the SEC TBA Expected date of SEC approval of the Amended Articles of Incorporation TBA

Effect(s) of the amendment(s) to the business, operations and/or capital structure of the Issuer, if any The business, operations, and/or capital structure of Megawide will not be affected by the amendment. Other Relevant Information The proposed amendments to the Articles of Incorporation will be presented for approval by Megawide's stockholders during their Annual Stockholders' Meeting on 30 June 2022.

