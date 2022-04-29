Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. Megawide Construction Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MWIDE   PHY5953G1032

MEGAWIDE CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION

(MWIDE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  04-27
5.100 PHP   +1.19%
04:03aMEGAWIDE CONSTRUCTION : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation
PU
04/21MEGAWIDE CONSTRUCTION : Declaration of Cash Dividends
PU
04/21MEGAWIDE CONSTRUCTION : Declaration of Cash Dividends
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Megawide Construction : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation

04/29/2022 | 04:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Apr 29, 20222. SEC Identification Number CS2004114613. BIR Tax Identification No. 232-715-069-0004. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter Megawide Construction Corporation5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Philippines6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office No 20 N. Domingo Street, Barangay Valencia, Quezon CityPostal Code11128. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (02) 8655-11119. Former name or former address, if changed since last report Not Applicable10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common 2,013,409,717
Preferred 143,626,010
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Item 9

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Megawide Construction CorporationMWIDE PSE Disclosure Form 4-3 - Amendments to Articles of Incorporation References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure

Amendment of Article Second of the Articles of Incorporation

Background/Description of the Disclosure

On 29 April 2022, the Board of Directors approved the amendment of Article Second of the Articles of Incorporation of Megawide Construction Corporation (Megawide).

Date of Approval by
Board of Directors 		Apr 29, 2022
Date of Approval by Stockholders TBA
Other Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable Not Applicable
Date of Approval by Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable N/A
Date of Approval by Securities and Exchange Commission TBA
Date of Receipt of SEC approval TBA
Amendment(s)
Article No. From To
Second (A) That the primary purpose of this corporation is: To engage in general construction business including the constructing, enlarging, repairing, or engaging in any work upon buildings, houses & condominium, roads, plants, bridges, piers, waterworks, railroads & other structures. To own, use, improve, develop real estate of all kinds. That the primary purpose of this corporation is: To engage in general construction business including the constructing, enlarging, repairing, or engaging in any work upon buildings, houses & condominium, roads, plants, bridges, piers, waterworks, railroads & other structures.
Second (B)(3) The secondary purposes of this corporation are: 3. To purchase, subscribe for, or otherwise acquire and own, hold, use, invest in, develop, sell, assign, transfer, lease, take options to, mortgage, pledge, exchange, and in all ways deal with, personal and real property of every kind and description, including shares of the capital stock of corporations, bonds, notes, evidence of indebtedness, and other securities, contracts or obligations of any corporation, domestic, or foreign, without however engaging in dealership in securities, in the stock brokerage business, or in the business of an investment company. The secondary purposes of this corporation are: 3.To purchase, subscribe for, or otherwise acquire and own, hold, use, invest in, sell, assign, transfer, lease, take options to, mortgage, pledge, exchange, and in all ways deal with, personal and real property of every kind and description, including shares of the capital stock of corporations, bonds, notes, evidence of indebtedness, and other securities, contracts or obligations of any corporation, domestic, or foreign, without however engaging in dealership in securities, in the stock brokerage business, or in the business of an investment company.
Rationale for the amendment(s)

The proposed amendments are intended to expressly remove the development of real estate in the purposes of Megawide, given that it does not engage in the business of real estate development.

The timetable for the effectivity of the amendment(s)
Expected date of filing the amendments to the Articles of Incorporation with the SEC TBA
Expected date of SEC approval of the Amended Articles of Incorporation TBA
Effect(s) of the amendment(s) to the business, operations and/or capital structure of the Issuer, if any

The business, operations, and/or capital structure of Megawide will not be affected by the amendment.

Other Relevant Information

The proposed amendments to the Articles of Incorporation will be presented for approval by Megawide's stockholders during their Annual Stockholders' Meeting on 30 June 2022.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Charlotte King
Designation Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

Megawide Construction Corporation published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 08:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MEGAWIDE CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION
04:03aMEGAWIDE CONSTRUCTION : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation
PU
04/21MEGAWIDE CONSTRUCTION : Declaration of Cash Dividends
PU
04/21MEGAWIDE CONSTRUCTION : Declaration of Cash Dividends
PU
04/20MEGAWIDE CONSTRUCTION : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements
PU
04/18MEGAWIDE CONSTRUCTION : Notice of Analysts'/Investors' Briefing
PU
04/10MEGAWIDE CONSTRUCTION : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership of Securities
PU
04/08Megawide Construction Corporation Announces Executive Changes
CI
03/28MEGAWIDE CONSTRUCTION : Update on Corporate Actions/Material Transactions/Agreements
PU
03/21MEGAWIDE CONSTRUCTION : Declaration of Cash Dividends
PU
02/15MEGAWIDE CONSTRUCTION : Redemption of Security
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 17 089 M 327 M 327 M
Net income 2021 -196 M -3,75 M -3,75 M
Net Debt 2021 37 359 M 714 M 714 M
P/E ratio 2021 -36,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 268 M 196 M 196 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,79x
EV / Sales 2022 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 4 350
Free-Float 25,7%
Chart MEGAWIDE CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Megawide Construction Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEGAWIDE CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 5,10 PHP
Average target price 7,42 PHP
Spread / Average Target 45,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edgar B. Saavedra Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ramon H. Diaz Group Chief Financial Officer
Raymund Jay S. Gomez Chief Legal, Compliance & Data Privacy Officer
Oliver Y. Tan Director, Chief Investment & Strategy Officer
Hilario Gelbolingo Davide Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEGAWIDE CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION-1.54%196
VINCI0.05%54 900
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED23.60%39 114
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-9.33%31 489
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED22.28%24 862
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED6.60%21 478