Megaworld : Reinvestment Plan Progress Report

Progress Report on the Use of Proceeds for the quarter ending 31 December 2021 in relation to the Reinvestment Plan submitted by MEG in connection with the IPO of MREIT, duly certified by external auditors.

The following disbursements for the Reinvestment Plan were made for the period of 01 October 2021 to 31 December 2021:



Project Name: One Le Grand Tower

Type of Investment: Investment in Building

Disbursing Entity: Megaworld Corporation

Total: Php5,185,241.46



Project Name: One Paseo

Type of Investment: Investment in Building

Disbursing Entity: Megaworld Corporation

Total: Php35,072,167.23



Project Name: Worldwide Plaza

Type of Investment: Investment in Building

Disbursing Entity: Megaworld Corporation

Total: Php724,583,571.10



Project Name: No. 1 Upper East Avenue

Type of Investment: Investment in Building

Disbursing Entity: Megaworld Corporation

Total: Php115,606,675.94



Project Name: International Finance Center

Type of Investment: Investment in Building

Disbursing Entity: Megaworld Corporation

Total: Php110,947,043.97



Project Name: Enterprise One

Type of Investment: Investment in Building

Disbursing Entity: Megaworld Corporation

Total: Php167,579,691.28



Project Name: Office - Iloilo

Type of Investment: Investment in Building

Disbursing Entity: Megaworld Corporation

Total: Php54,104,556.70



Project Name: Office - Taguig

Type of Investment: Investment in Building

Disbursing Entity: Megaworld Corporation

Total: Php206,913,287.78



Project Name: Office / Commercial - Cavite

Type of Investment: Investment in Building

Disbursing Entity: Megaworld Corporation

Total: Php77,947,322.82



Project Name: Commercial - Bacolod

Type of Investment: Investment in Building

Disbursing Entity: Megaworld Corporation

Total: Php47,553,284.33



Project Name: Commercial 2 - Bacolod

Type of Investment: Investment in Building

Disbursing Entity: Megaworld Corporation

Total: Php8,689,520.29