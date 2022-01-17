Log in
MEGAWORLD : Reinvestment Plan Progress Report
PU
2021Megaworld Repurchases More Shares
MT
2021Megaworld Repurchases Additional Shares
MT
Megaworld : Reinvestment Plan Progress Report

01/17/2022 | 03:55am EST
The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Megaworld CorporationMEG PSE Disclosure Form REIT-2 - Reinvestment Plan Progress Report
Reference: Section 6 of the Amended PSE Listing Rules for REITS
  • Annual Report
  • Quarterly Report
Subject of the Disclosure

2021 Fourth Quarter Sponsor Progress Report on the Disbursement of Proceeds from the Initial Public Offering ("IPO") of MREIT, Inc. ("MREIT"), pursuant to the Reinvestment Plan of Megaworld Corporation ("MEG").

Background/Description of the Disclosure

Progress Report on the Use of Proceeds for the quarter ending 31 December 2021 in relation to the Reinvestment Plan submitted by MEG in connection with the IPO of MREIT, duly certified by external auditors.

Update or Status of the Reinvestment Plan

As of 31 December 2021, the remaining balance of the proceeds from the MREIT IPO amounts to Thirteen Billion Two Hundred Thirty-Six Million Three Hundred Fifty-Three Thousand Eight Hundred Thirty Pesos and 30/100 (Php13,236,353,830.30).

Summary of Transactions Involving Real Estate and/or Infrastructure Projects for the Period

The following disbursements for the Reinvestment Plan were made for the period of 01 October 2021 to 31 December 2021:

Project Name: One Le Grand Tower
Type of Investment: Investment in Building
Disbursing Entity: Megaworld Corporation
Total: Php5,185,241.46

Project Name: One Paseo
Type of Investment: Investment in Building
Disbursing Entity: Megaworld Corporation
Total: Php35,072,167.23

Project Name: Worldwide Plaza
Type of Investment: Investment in Building
Disbursing Entity: Megaworld Corporation
Total: Php724,583,571.10

Project Name: No. 1 Upper East Avenue
Type of Investment: Investment in Building
Disbursing Entity: Megaworld Corporation
Total: Php115,606,675.94

Project Name: International Finance Center
Type of Investment: Investment in Building
Disbursing Entity: Megaworld Corporation
Total: Php110,947,043.97

Project Name: Enterprise One
Type of Investment: Investment in Building
Disbursing Entity: Megaworld Corporation
Total: Php167,579,691.28

Project Name: Office - Iloilo
Type of Investment: Investment in Building
Disbursing Entity: Megaworld Corporation
Total: Php54,104,556.70

Project Name: Office - Taguig
Type of Investment: Investment in Building
Disbursing Entity: Megaworld Corporation
Total: Php206,913,287.78

Project Name: Office / Commercial - Cavite
Type of Investment: Investment in Building
Disbursing Entity: Megaworld Corporation
Total: Php77,947,322.82

Project Name: Commercial - Bacolod
Type of Investment: Investment in Building
Disbursing Entity: Megaworld Corporation
Total: Php47,553,284.33

Project Name: Commercial 2 - Bacolod
Type of Investment: Investment in Building
Disbursing Entity: Megaworld Corporation
Total: Php8,689,520.29

Description of Real Estate Assets and/or Infrastructure Projects for the Period

One Le Grand Tower - Office/retail building in McKinley West, Taguig City
One Paseo - Office/retail building in ArcoVia City, Pasig City
Two Fintech - Office/retail building in Iloilo Business Park, Iloilo City
Worldwide Plaza - Office/retail building in Uptown Bonifacio, Taguig City
No. 1 Upper East Avenue - Office/retail building in The Upper East, Bacolod City
International Finance Center - Office/retail building in Uptown Bonifacio, Taguig City
Enterprise One - Office/retail building in Iloilo Business Park, Iloilo City
Office - Iloilo - Office/retail building in Iloilo Business Park, Iloilo City
Office - Taguig - Office/retail building in Taguig City
Office / Commercial - Office/retail building in Cavite
Commercial - Bacolod - Mall located in The Upper East, Bacolod City
Commercial 2 - Bacolod - Mall located in Northill Gateway, Bacolod City

Other Relevant Information

None

Filed on behalf by:
Name Anna Michelle Llovido
Designation Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

Megaworld Corporation published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 08:54:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
