Equities
United Kingdom
London Stock Exchange
Meggitt PLC
News
Summary
MGGT
GB0005758098
MEGGITT PLC
(MGGT)
Add to my list
Report
04/11 11:35:08 am EDT
04/11 11:35:08 am EDT
768.00
GBX
-0.18%
11:40a
Parker wins EU antitrust nod for $8.2 bln Meggitt buy
RE
11:40a
Eu commission approves with conditions parker-hannifin's $8.2 bl…
RE
04/07
MEGGITT PLC
: Crossing thresholds
CO
04/11/2022 | 11:40am EDT
EU COMMISSION APPROVES WITH CONDITIONS PARKER-HANNIFIN'S $8.2 BLN BID FOR MEGGITT
© Reuters 2022
04/03
EU Set To Clear Parker-Hannifin's $8.3 Billion Meggitt Deal
MT
04/01
Parker set to gain EU antitrust approval for $8.3 bln Meggitt buy -sources
RE
03/22
DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
: Form 8.3 - Meggitt Plc
AQ
03/22
MEGGITT PLC
: Crossing thresholds
CO
03/21
EU Extends Deadline to Decide on Parker-Hannifin's Meggitt Acquisition
MT
03/21
Parker offers remedies in bid for EU clearance of $8.3bln Meggitt deal
RE
03/18
UK's Competition Watchdog Delivers Report On Parker-Hannifin's Bid For Meggitt To Gover..
MT
2021
JPMorgan Resumes Coverage On Meggitt With Neutral Rating, Sets PT
MT
2021
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
: Apple, Baidu, eBay, Tesla, Upstart...
2021
MEGGITT
: Investec Downgrades Meggitt to Hold from Buy, Boosts PT
MT
Financials
GBP
USD
Sales 2022
1 690 M
2 200 M
2 200 M
Net income 2022
134 M
174 M
174 M
Net Debt 2022
614 M
799 M
799 M
P/E ratio 2022
49,3x
Yield 2022
1,18%
Capitalization
6 008 M
7 820 M
7 820 M
EV / Sales 2022
3,92x
EV / Sales 2023
3,40x
Nbr of Employees
9 270
Free-Float
94,1%
Technical analysis trends MEGGITT PLC
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
769,40 GBX
Average target price
790,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target
2,68%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Tony Wood
Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Louisa Sachiko Burdett
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anthony Nigel Russell Rudd
Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Devaux
Group Operations Director & President-Equipment
Alison Jane Patricia Goligher
Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
MEGGITT PLC
4.25%
7 820
SAFRAN
-5.54%
47 209
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.
0.71%
35 541
HEICO CORPORATION
4.09%
18 320
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD
-34.04%
17 534
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.
8.45%
14 416
