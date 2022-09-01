Log in
    MGGT   GB0005758098

MEGGITT PLC

(MGGT)
2022-09-01
797.70 GBX   -0.06%
11:11aMEGGITT : Awarded $16m contract for carrier drive assemblies from the Defence Logistics Agency
08/26Parker-Hannifin's $7.4 Billion Takeover of Meggitt Set to Close Sept. 12
08/24DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LTD. : Form 8.3 - MEGGITT PLC - Ordinary Shares
Meggitt : Awarded $16m contract for carrier drive assemblies from the Defence Logistics Agency

09/01/2022
Meggitt PLC, a leading international company specializing in high performance components and sub-systems for the aerospace, defense, and energy markets, has secured a $16 million fixed contract for carrier drive assemblies with the Defense Logistics Agency in the United States.

The contract will be fulfilled from the Meggitt Defense Systems Inc site in Irvine, California, and will be used by the US Army for the AH-6AD Apache programme. Meggitt Defense Systems products are in use on many of the world's leading military platforms, including the, the F-35, the Stryker Mobile Gun System, the F-22, the F-16 Falcon, the F/A-18 Hornet, the P-8, the AH-64D Apache and several other proprietary military platforms.

"We value our long-standing relationship with DLA, and are pleased to have been given this opportunity to add to our existing content on the Apache. We are proud that Meggitt innovation continues to win the confidence of our customers." said Gerry Janicki, Vice President Strategy for Meggitt Defense Systems Inc.

For further information, please contact:
Kathryn Moss
Group Director of Communications
Meggitt PLC
Tel: +44 (0) 7464 677987
Email: press.office@meggitt.com

Gerry Janicki
Vice President Strategy BD
Meggitt Defense Systems Inc.
Office: 949-465-7748
gerry.janicki@meggitt.com

Meggitt plc published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 15:10:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 719 M 2 001 M 2 001 M
Net income 2022 107 M 125 M 125 M
Net Debt 2022 636 M 740 M 740 M
P/E ratio 2022 49,3x
Yield 2022 1,14%
Capitalization 6 233 M 7 255 M 7 255 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,00x
EV / Sales 2023 3,36x
Nbr of Employees 9 270
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart MEGGITT PLC
Duration : Period :
Meggitt PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEGGITT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 798,20 GBX
Average target price 790,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target -1,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tony Wood Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Louisa Sachiko Burdett Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anthony Nigel Russell Rudd Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Devaux President-Energy & Equipment
Alison Jane Patricia Goligher Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEGGITT PLC8.16%7 255
SAFRAN-5.35%43 805
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.-5.64%32 562
HEICO CORPORATION5.60%18 435
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD-27.56%17 785
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.11.31%14 718