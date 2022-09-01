Meggitt : Awarded $16m contract for carrier drive assemblies from the Defence Logistics Agency

Meggitt PLC, a leading international company specializing in high performance components and sub-systems for the aerospace, defense, and energy markets, has secured a $16 million fixed contract for carrier drive assemblies with the Defense Logistics Agency in the United States.

The contract will be fulfilled from the Meggitt Defense Systems Inc site in Irvine, California, and will be used by the US Army for the AH-6AD Apache programme. Meggitt Defense Systems products are in use on many of the world's leading military platforms, including the, the F-35, the Stryker Mobile Gun System, the F-22, the F-16 Falcon, the F/A-18 Hornet, the P-8, the AH-64D Apache and several other proprietary military platforms.

"We value our long-standing relationship with DLA, and are pleased to have been given this opportunity to add to our existing content on the Apache. We are proud that Meggitt innovation continues to win the confidence of our customers." said Gerry Janicki, Vice President Strategy for Meggitt Defense Systems Inc.

