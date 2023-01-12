Advanced search
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Meggitt : Parker Meggitt announces partnership with Airbus to develop an eBuffer in support of ZEROe demonstrator

01/12/2023 | 05:59pm EST
Parker Meggitt announces partnership with Airbus to develop an eBuffer in support of ZEROe demonstrator

Parker Meggitt, a business segment of Parker Hannifin Corporation, the global leader in motion and control technologies, announces a partnership with Airbus to develop an energy buffer ("eBuffer") in support of the ZEROe aircraft demonstrator.

Parker Meggitt is working with Airbus to build energy storage equipment that will support electric propulsion. The eBuffer will maximize safety, efficiency and weight while balancing electric and mechanical constraints. The eBuffer will be an important piece of the electrical system that will complement the Fuel Cell primary power source and therefore would be one of the integral components of the Airbus ZEROe demonstrator aircraft.

Figure 1 shows a 3D view of the first prototype that will be tested on ground in early 2023. Another model will be developed for the flight test campaign.

Figure 1 - Parker Meggitt Energy Buffer 3D view

Patrick Blackburn, Senior Director of Engineering at Parker Meggitt, said: "We are pleased to partner with Airbus to develop the eBuffer in support of the ZEROe aircraft demonstrator. Parker Meggitt has deep expertise in power conversion and energy storage and a long track record of inventing pioneering technology. We look forward to working with Airbus to enable innovative engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow."

For further information contact:

Laura Walker

Associate Director, Communications

Meggitt PLC

Tel: +44 (0) 7775 006205

Email: press.office@meggitt.com

About Parker Aerospace

Parker Aerospace is a global leader in the research, design, integration, manufacture, certification, and lifetime service of flight control, hydraulic, fuel and inerting, fluid conveyance, thermal management, lubrication, and pneumatic systems and components for aerospace and other high-technology markets. The company supports the world's aircraft and aero-engine manufacturers, providing a century of experience and innovation for commercial and military aircraft.

About Parker Meggitt

Parker Meggitt joined the Parker Aerospace Group in September 2022 following the successful acquisition of Meggitt PLC, a world leader in aerospace, defence and energy. Parker Meggitt employs more than 9,000 people at over 37 manufacturing facilities and regional offices worldwide.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Meggitt plc published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 22:59:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
